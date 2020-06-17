NTTF organizes a free webinar on International Diploma programs and career pathways in collaboration with NOCN, UK

Left Menu
17-06-2020
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) is organizing a free webinar on International Diploma of NTTF with NOCN, UK in collaboration with the National Open College Network (NOCN) on June 18th, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The online seminar will be presented by Graham Hasting, Group MD, NOCN, UK and BV Sudharshan, Deputy Managing Director, NTTF.

Join the online seminar to get valuable insights into the International education opportunities that can be leveraged. Participants can learn about the International Diploma programs offered by NTTF in collaboration with NOCN, UK. To register for the online seminar, please visit:

https://www.nttftrg.com/blog/free-webinar-on-international-diploma-of-nttf-india-with-nocn-uk NTTF has earlier signed a prestigious MoU with NOCN, which makes NTTF one of their approved centers to offer an International Diploma.

International Diploma offers a pathway to pursue a Bachelors's degree in UK University along with an opportunity of a student visa. NOCN will also internationally accredit NTTF's short-term certificate courses as well. NOCN has been pioneering vocational skills development and apprenticeships, including the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy in the UK.

Being one of the UK's largest awarding organizations in the construction sector, NOCN is working towards improving training in this sector. NOCN is an awarding and apprenticeship assessment organization and Government-approved end-point assessment organization for 30 years, based in the United Kingdom (UK), specializing in productivity.

The NOCN - NTTF collaboration focuses on working together on skills capacity development and on undertaking a benchmarking exercise of NTTF existing vocational diploma training programmes. The output of the project enables students to be skilled and trained to an international standard and be job-ready for the International employment market.

NTTF, a premier institute of India, has been imparting technical training since 1959 with centers spread across India in 16 states. It has always focused on offering vocational training and education to the youth in India. It has gained support from the Central government of India and gained popularity among many State governments. It operates from 16 centers and delivers high standards of corporate and vocational training with an impressive industry-connect.

NTTF has positively impacted thousands of youth and working professionals through 'learn and earn' and other models of work-integrated programs delivered in close collaboration with the industry. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

