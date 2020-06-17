Left Menu
Development News Edition

LTI Introduces SafeRadius, a Return-to-Work App to Ensure Employee Safety

The GDPR-compliant platform aids employee well-being and enhances operational efficiency MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure workforce well-being and enhance operational efficiency as employees return to work in a phased manner across industries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:09 IST
LTI Introduces SafeRadius, a Return-to-Work App to Ensure Employee Safety

The GDPR-compliant platform aids employee well-being and enhances operational efficiency MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure workforce well-being and enhance operational efficiency as employees return to work in a phased manner across industries. The app provides rich and intuitive operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organization. LTI SafeRadius enables organizations to analyze information across locations on LTI's self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens, which offers superior analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualization for day-to-day decisions. The app complies with local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organizations. In India, the app is integrated with the Government's Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee's overall well-being in the context to COVID-19, within and outside office.

Some of the key features of the app include - ascertaining overall health of employees, high-risk profiling, incident reporting, seating allocation, staggering work shift schedules, transportation management, real-time alerts on accidental congregation, highlighting the hotspots, and contact tracing. Speaking about the app, Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "Enterprises globally face a daunting challenge as they prepare for return-to-office scenarios during COVID-19 pandemic. Employee safety and continuity of business operations have always been our top priorities as we navigate this crisis. LTI SafeRadius is a technology solution that addresses these key requirements easily and intuitively. This data-driven platform will be useful for enterprises to manage operations in the most efficient manner and assure employees about their safety & wellbeing." The app enables HR, Facilities & internal communications team to share regular advisories and important regional news and events with employees. The managers can access comprehensive operational reports through a real time dashboard, with just a few clicks. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity, thus allowing users to easily turn-off location services when they are not in office.

LTI SafeRadius leverages LTI's technology and digital expertise to construct a robust incident management process to help control the spread of novel Coronavirus. Currently, thousands of LTI employees in India are using the app regularly. About LTI LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global Connect with LTI : • Read our News and Blogs • Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn • Like us on Facebook • Watch our videos on YouTube Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese military conducts drills in mountainous region amid border tensions with India

China has recently conducted joint exercises keeping in mind the high-elevation mountainous region, The Peoples Liberation Army PLA Tibet Military Command said on Tuesday. This revelation come after a violent clash broke in the Galwan Valle...

Rugby-English players' union says new contract situation a 'circus'

English rugby clubs are scrambling to amend contracts before a Thursday deadline in order to exploit a provision in new salary cap rules, with some players being told they have a day to sign a new deal, the chief executive of the players un...

Months into virus, biggest one-day case spike worries

Months into Irans fight against the coronavirus, doctors, and nurses at Tehrans Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital still don a mask, a disposable hazmat suit, and a double layer of latex gloves every day to attempt to contain a pandemic that shows ...

My heart goes out to families of fallen soldiers; nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them: Rajnath Singh on Galwan Valley clash.

My heart goes out to families of fallen soldiers nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them Rajnath Singh on Galwan Valley clash....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020