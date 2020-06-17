Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

• A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes • Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000; INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Culture, India's leading culinary platform, has announced #MeriMAAsterChef contest on Instagram to recognize and reward Indian mothers and their delectable dishes. The contest intends to highlight the sentiment of 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana' (food prepared by the mother). Participants have an opportunity to 'Make their MAA famous' and win cash prizes along the way. The winner, runner-up and second runner-up will receive Rs. 1,00,000 (One lakh), Rs. 50,000 (Fifty thousand) and Rs. 25,000 (Twenty-five thousand) respectively. The entries will be accepted till 11:59 PM on Sunday, 28th June, 2020.

The participation process is straightforward where the contestants need to shoot a one-minute video of his/her mother preparing her signature dish along with expressing the memories associated with that special dish. Contestants will have to upload the video on their respective Instagram account by using #MeriMAAsterChef and tagging @culinarycultureco in the caption. Commenting on the initiative, Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture, said, "This is our attempt to honour India's best cooks and chefs: our mothers. Every great chef will tell you that he/she became a chef because his/her mother taught him how to love food. And yet, we never give our mothers the credit they deserve. This competition, open to all, will find the best MAA-ster chefs in India and reward them with cash prizes. Once entries are in, an all-star jury will pick the ten best entries. Then we will ask the public to vote for the top three on Instagram. So, post a video of your mom's greatest dish and help get her the honour she deserves." The entries will be judged by a distinguished five-member jury comprising of India's most celebrated culinary personalities: Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture; Lisa Ray, Actress, Author and Activist; Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef; Zorawar Kalra, Founder and MD, Massive Restaurants; and Ritu Dalmia, Chef-Owner, Diva Group of Restaurants. Lisa Ray, Actress, Author and Activist, is delighted to be a jury member and states, "As a mom, I'm so excited to be a part of the jury for the #MeriMAAsterChef contest. The contest celebrates mothers and their delicious, original, love infused cooking." The contest has all the right ingredients and Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani affirms, "MAA's cooking is special and there is no replacement for that." The final three winners will be decided basis the number of votes (likes and comments) received on the shortlisted top 10 videos decided by the Jury and reposted on @culinarycultureco (https://www.instagram.com/culinarycultureco/ ) About Culinary Culture: Culinary Culture is a not-for-profit movement that encompasses all aspects of the food space in India. Co-founded by Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO, Everstone Group and media veteran Vir Sanghvi, the company launched in March 2020 and announced celebrity Chef Gaggan Anand as mentor-advisor. Culinary Culture is India's only authoritative and independent rating organisation, awarding stars to restaurants. It also recognises and rewards India's best chefs and street food vendors. It organises global culinary exchanges, bringing the world's greatest chefs to cook in India and sends Indian chefs to cook at the best restaurants in the world. For more information: www.culinaryculture.co PWR PWR