Left Menu
Development News Edition

Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

So, post a video of your mom's greatest dish and help get her the honour she deserves." The entries will be judged by a distinguished five-member jury comprising of India's most celebrated culinary personalities: Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture; Lisa Ray, Actress, Author and Activist; Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef; Zorawar Kalra, Founder and MD, Massive Restaurants; and Ritu Dalmia, Chef-Owner, Diva Group of Restaurants.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:47 IST
Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

• A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes • Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000; INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Culture, India's leading culinary platform, has announced #MeriMAAsterChef contest on Instagram to recognize and reward Indian mothers and their delectable dishes. The contest intends to highlight the sentiment of 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana' (food prepared by the mother). Participants have an opportunity to 'Make their MAA famous' and win cash prizes along the way. The winner, runner-up and second runner-up will receive Rs. 1,00,000 (One lakh), Rs. 50,000 (Fifty thousand) and Rs. 25,000 (Twenty-five thousand) respectively. The entries will be accepted till 11:59 PM on Sunday, 28th June, 2020.

The participation process is straightforward where the contestants need to shoot a one-minute video of his/her mother preparing her signature dish along with expressing the memories associated with that special dish. Contestants will have to upload the video on their respective Instagram account by using #MeriMAAsterChef and tagging @culinarycultureco in the caption. Commenting on the initiative, Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture, said, "This is our attempt to honour India's best cooks and chefs: our mothers. Every great chef will tell you that he/she became a chef because his/her mother taught him how to love food. And yet, we never give our mothers the credit they deserve. This competition, open to all, will find the best MAA-ster chefs in India and reward them with cash prizes. Once entries are in, an all-star jury will pick the ten best entries. Then we will ask the public to vote for the top three on Instagram. So, post a video of your mom's greatest dish and help get her the honour she deserves." The entries will be judged by a distinguished five-member jury comprising of India's most celebrated culinary personalities: Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture; Lisa Ray, Actress, Author and Activist; Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef; Zorawar Kalra, Founder and MD, Massive Restaurants; and Ritu Dalmia, Chef-Owner, Diva Group of Restaurants. Lisa Ray, Actress, Author and Activist, is delighted to be a jury member and states, "As a mom, I'm so excited to be a part of the jury for the #MeriMAAsterChef contest. The contest celebrates mothers and their delicious, original, love infused cooking." The contest has all the right ingredients and Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani affirms, "MAA's cooking is special and there is no replacement for that." The final three winners will be decided basis the number of votes (likes and comments) received on the shortlisted top 10 videos decided by the Jury and reposted on @culinarycultureco (https://www.instagram.com/culinarycultureco/ ) About Culinary Culture: Culinary Culture is a not-for-profit movement that encompasses all aspects of the food space in India. Co-founded by Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO, Everstone Group and media veteran Vir Sanghvi, the company launched in March 2020 and announced celebrity Chef Gaggan Anand as mentor-advisor. Culinary Culture is India's only authoritative and independent rating organisation, awarding stars to restaurants. It also recognises and rewards India's best chefs and street food vendors. It organises global culinary exchanges, bringing the world's greatest chefs to cook in India and sends Indian chefs to cook at the best restaurants in the world. For more information: www.culinaryculture.co PWR PWR

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

European shares rose on Wednesday, as signs of more U.S. stimulus and hopes that the global economy can bounce back from an appalling April offset fears of further lockdowns due to a new outbreak in China.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES SBI

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 75.52 77.02 75.46 77.17EURINR 84.51 87.38 ...

Maha: Depressed senior citizen jumps to death from 22nd floor

A 75-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the 22nd floor of a residential building in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Wednesday morning, police said. Babu Lallu Rathod jumped to death from the balcony of his 22nd-floor apartm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020