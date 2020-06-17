Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Next Release of SAS Viya Introduces a New Category of Analytics for the Cloud

SAS Viya 4 uses a continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) process that allows customers to choose their release intervals, so they gain access to the latest product innovations the moment they’re ready or can incorporate updates into their own change-management schedules. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:08 IST
The Next Release of SAS Viya Introduces a New Category of Analytics for the Cloud

The upcoming release redefines how analytic decisions are made, combining the most successful AI and analytics platform with the flexibility and scale of the cloud Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India SAS® Viya® 4, available in late 2020, is engineered to take advantage of the latest cloud technologies. Designed to be delivered and updated continuously, the new architecture helps bring powerful analytics to everyone, everywhere. Because SAS Viya integrates the art of decision making with the science of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, organizations will be able to make better decisions, faster. The innovation behind this release underscores SAS’ commitment to helping organizations transform data into intelligence. This transformational release of cloud-native SAS Viya is one outcome of SAS’ $1 billion investment in AI. “This release marks an aggressive and innovative step for the SAS platform and for our customers,” said COO and CTO Oliver Schabenberger at SAS. “Organizations are asking to fuel their digital transformation with agility, speed, automation, intelligence and continuity. Those are the attributes of SAS Viya 4 – cloud-native advanced analytics and AI for users of all skill levels, turning business intelligence into intelligent business in the cloud.” “Enterprises are implementing major changes to their data and analytics technology driven by cloud-native architecture,” said Dan Vesset, Group Vice President, Analytics and Information Management at IDC. “SAS Viya enables a flexible and efficient way to execute data and analytics workloads within container- and microservices-enabled architecture. Organizations can decouple the analytics from the environments in which they run to scale-up services quickly and meet decisioning needs in a much more agile fashion.” Analytics everywhere, for everyone SAS is simplifying how AI and machine learning is embedded into decisions. With a reimagined cloud-native architecture and the availability of interactive or programming interfaces, SAS customers will no longer be bound by programming language, data silos or skills. Automated data preparation, machine learning (AutoML) and model deployment improve the productivity of scarce data science resources and expand AI capabilities to those with more widely available skill sets. Results are explained in easy-to-understand terms so all can act in the moment with confidence.

With a renewed focus on APIs, SAS Viya 4 makes it easier for application developers to collaborate with data science teams and respond quickly to changing business needs. These capabilities allow customers to acquire and consume enterprise-scale analytics in the most efficient way; they can consume just the AI services they need. SAS Viya 4 uses a continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) process that allows customers to choose their release intervals, so they gain access to the latest product innovations the moment they’re ready or can incorporate updates into their own change-management schedules. The container-based architecture, orchestrated by Kubernetes, provides portability across different cloud environments, including Azure, Google, AWS and OpenShift.

Analytics differentiates Every organization has data, but it’s what they do with the data that matters. Analytically mature organizations know every decision that comes from their models can make a significant impact on the bottom line. SAS Viya 4 simplifies model deployment – helping cross that critical "last mile" of analytics – and offers a central location to monitor and manage the performance of all analytic models. Organizations also struggle to explain decisions and foster ethical AI adoption. As AI and machine learning become more widespread, SAS Viya 4 centralizes the management of all open source and SAS models, lineage and templates, giving full visibility and control over all modeling activities.

Cloud technologies are evolving. SAS Viya 4’s architecture is designed to do the same. It allows customers to make the most of their analytics investment via software as a service (SaaS) from the SAS Cloud, public or private cloud provider. Learn more about the upcoming release of SAS Viya at sas.com/viya. Today's announcement is in conjunction with Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020, the world's premier analytics conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s conference is being held virtually. About SAS SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved. For more information: https://www.sas.com/en_in/news.html PWR PWR

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works. Luxury labels are scal...

Crop specific agri clusters to be developed in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced development of crop specific agriculture clusters to provide ancillary support to farmers and ensure proper road connectivity to various markets, an official spokesman said. The an...

Cong fields B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as candidates for Karnataka MLC polls

The Congress on Wednesday decided to field senior party leader B K Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed as candidates for the coming legislative council polls in Karnataka. The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for ...

Tunisia's economy may shrink by 6 to 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Tunisias economy may shrink by up to 7 this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday. The number of unemployed people in Tunisia will increase by 275,000, according a government study in par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020