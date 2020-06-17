All new City to come with highest safety standards, connected features: Honda

Honda Cars India on Wednesday said the upcoming version of its mid-sized sedan will come with highest safety rating and offer connected features with Alexa remote capability. The fifth generation City, which is set to be launched next month, will come with BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains, the auto major said in a statement.

"The fifth generation Honda City embodies supremacy in its every detail, ranging from its styling, performance, space, comfort, connectivity and safety," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said. In an industry first move and in line with increasing usage trend of smart devices ecosystem, City is India's first connected car with Alexa remote capability, it added.

The Japanese automaker said the new model adheres to ASEAN N-CAP five-star safety rating equivalent. The petrol variants of the new City will come with 1.5-litre powertrain mated with six speed manual and seven speed continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The manual trims will return fuel efficiency of 17.8 km/litre while the CVT trims will deliver 18.4 km/litre, the company claimed. The diesel trims, which will come with 1.5-litre engine mated to a six speed manual transmission, will deliver fuel efficiency of 24.1 km/litre, it added.

The company said the model will be wider and longest in its segment. Talking about the features, Honda said the vehicle will come with 20.3 cm touchscreen display audio system with smartphone connectivity, sunroof, six airbags, multi-angle rear camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The first generation Honda City was introduced in India in January 1998, the second generation in November 2003, third generation in September 2008, fourth generation in January 2014 and has cumulatively sold 8 lakh units so far. The model is currently sold in 60 countries with cumulative sales of 40 lakh units globally and is the leading brand of Honda in Asia and Oceania region..