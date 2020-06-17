Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenue Growth Strategy and Solutions at EvolveBPM - launched by Silicon Valley Veterans

The pandemic and the subsequent economic recession have not deterred first-time entrepreneurs from launching their new companies.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:31 IST
Revenue Growth Strategy and Solutions at EvolveBPM - launched by Silicon Valley Veterans
EvolveBPM logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The pandemic and the subsequent economic recession have not deterred first-time entrepreneurs from launching their new companies. EvolveBPM is one such launch and is a new generation provider of disruptive Revenue Growth (RG) strategy and Solutions for the global B2B market.

Headquartered out of Sheridan, Wyoming, USA with client success offices located in New York and Phoenix, Arizona, EvolveBPM today has over 100 FTEs across their delivery facilities in India (Mumbai / Bengaluru) and Philippines (Davos). "These challenging times were best suited for a company like EvolveBPM, since it helps clients with more focussed and intent-based leads/opportunities that will help deliver better sales revenues and return on investment for their marketing dollars," said Satish Sadasivan - Chief Mentor @ EvolveBPM, while speaking with the press.

The core team at EvolveBPM has over 100 years of international sales experience including global stints across US / ME / APAC with organisations like Cognizant, Hewlett Packard, EDS to name a few. The key learnings from these experiences have resulted in founding EvolveBPM to help solve and decode the complex process of selling. Powered by their revolutionary 6W and DDIA framework, EvolveBPM helps clients with market research, organisation research, persona demographics backed with high-quality demand generation solutions. They deliver high impact ABM programs across the globe.

Their solutions include: iRev - MQL / SQL / HQL Lead Generation Solutions

iIntel - Data build / Cleanse / Maintain / Company Profile / Persona Profile iMedia - Content Design / Develop / Landing Pages / eBooks

They have also made significant investments into building enabling products and platforms including: Innovator - Content hub for tracking engagement across multiple channels

TechBase - Technology Install Base Trapyz - AI-enabled consumer behaviour tracking platform

Highlights: 25,000 Leads delivered monthly - Email / Telemarketing / Webinars / Conferences

North America / EMEA / APAC Coverage Over 30 Mill+ contacts database

12,000 tech products tracked across 300,000 company locations This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Upset over woman Tahsildar's arrest, husband commits suicide

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI A woman Tahsildars husband allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he was upset over her arrest in connection with a corruption case, police said. The 40-year-old man jumped off the fifth floor of a residential co...

Britain to tackle economy in "creative" way after EU transition, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain could deal with its economy in a creative and constructive way after a status-quo transition with the European Union finishes at the end of this year.I think the people of this country ...

PM should tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to come forward and tell the country how Chinese troops occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed. In a video message, she assured the country o...

Rahul Gandhi hails martyred soldier from TN as national hero

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the wife of a martyred soldier from Tamil Nadu, hailing him as a national hero and said the nation bowed to his sacrifice. I am deeply pained by the tragic death of your husband, Thiru K Palani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020