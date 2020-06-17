Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers at Tata Steel unit in Netherlands go on strike

Hundreds of workers of Tata Steel's unit at IJmuiden in the Netherlands have gone on strike, demanding job security, according to labour union Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging (FNV). According to the Netherlands-based workers' union, employees of Tata Steel are worried and demanding job security from the management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:43 IST
Workers at Tata Steel unit in Netherlands go on strike

Hundreds of workers of Tata Steel's unit at IJmuiden in the Netherlands have gone on strike, demanding job security, according to labour union Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging (FNV).             The Dutch operations of the company have been facing protests and demonstrations for over a week.               According to the Netherlands-based workers' union, employees of Tata Steel are worried and demanding job security from the management.             "This morning the office staff of Tata Steel are on strike in IJmuiden.  FNV estimates that about 400 people attended the strike event," FNV said in a statement.             There is enormous anger and concern for their jobs among the workers, FNV Metaal Director Roel Berghuis said adding "We keep going. We will not let our company be destroyed.  Hands off IJmuiden!"               On Tuesday, he said as long as workers don't get anything to hear from the company's management, the strikes will continue.         Since June 10, there have been strikes at several locations in the IJmuiden unit. Due to strikes, work was interrupted in the ore preparation, warehouses, rolling mill, at research and development and other departments.                 According to the Dutch labour union, of which thousands of Tata Steel IJmuiden plant workers are members, the "inevitable move" was taken when the management of Tata Steel did not respond to the demands of the employees.                  Tata Steel had earlier said it recognises the uncertainty in the minds of the employees and respects the rights of the workers in IJmuiden steelworks.                 It had also said that in the current environment of global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been working with all stakeholders, including the unions in both Netherlands and the UK, to meet the challenges

It also requested the union in the Netherlands to postpone industrial action so it could continue discussions and find the best way forward to meet everyone's interests.               The industrial action would only put further pressure on the company's results as it continues to deal with the impact of lower steel demand caused by the pandemic, Tata Steel had said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Upset over woman Tahsildar's arrest, husband commits suicide

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI A woman Tahsildars husband allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he was upset over her arrest in connection with a corruption case, police said. The 40-year-old man jumped off the fifth floor of a residential co...

Britain to tackle economy in "creative" way after EU transition, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain could deal with its economy in a creative and constructive way after a status-quo transition with the European Union finishes at the end of this year.I think the people of this country ...

PM should tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to come forward and tell the country how Chinese troops occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed. In a video message, she assured the country o...

Rahul Gandhi hails martyred soldier from TN as national hero

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the wife of a martyred soldier from Tamil Nadu, hailing him as a national hero and said the nation bowed to his sacrifice. I am deeply pained by the tragic death of your husband, Thiru K Palani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020