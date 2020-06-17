Yuva Unstoppable Founder Amitabh Shah Launches 'Stronger Together' Online Series With Amish Tripathi

Inspires thousands via online sessions to fight the global pandemic with positivity and compassion NEW DELHI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As India continues to battle COVID-19 in lockdown 5.0, Yuva Unstoppable continues to empower and motivate people during these trying times. The non-profit recently started an online 3-part series called - 'Stronger Together' in association with Amish Tripathi - the Indian diplomat, columnist, and celebrated best-selling author known for his Shiva Trilogy - the fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history. The motivational 'Stronger Together' Series will also see participation from well-known business leaders and top corporate CEOs, who are also Yuva Unstoppable partners. The platform offers leaders a great platform to informally share their philanthropic journeys, lessons in life to cope with tough times, and inspire thousands of youth. The 'Stronger Together' series kicked-off with one of the well-known corporate leaders, Dilip Piramal, Chairman, VIP Industries. As a part of the inspiring Session, Amitabh Shah, Yuva Unstoppable Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer, engaged in an interesting conversation and Q&As with Amish Tripathi and Dilip Piramal. The questions were inspired by some of the government school students and young leaders of the NGO. "Any process of change is never easy, it's painful; but also one of the core causes behind evolution of mankind. The more one evolves, the stronger one emerges. That is what the year 2020 is. It shall lead us to a better future and the only way to emerge in that future is by being 'stronger together'," said Amish Tripathi about the theme of the series.

Amish Tripathi recently joined Yuva Unstoppable as an ambassador and has been a part of its initiatives since then. First, he launched the LSE case study on Yuva Unstoppable at EY's corporate office in London, UK. Then he also inaugurated the non-profit's 1511th government school in Mumbai and felicitated its CSR partners with 'Unstoppable Gratitude Award 2020' for their outstanding commitment to improved health and education of children. Yuva Unstoppable has transformed many government schools in India with the support of VIP Industries and Dilip Piramal. At the session, the latter shared some thought-provoking views on his role models, gratitude and the idea of giving. "I have always been inspired by dedicated, committed leaders in life like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Bajaj, and honourable PM of India, Narendra Modi. I admire their optimism and enthusiasm. If you see what you have rather than what you do not have, you are happier and positive. Happiness is within oneself, the moment one has to depend on others for happiness, it becomes a handicap." "Amish and Dilip Sir's whole-hearted support for our children have enabled us on several occasions to reach out to and make a difference in the lives of many first generation learners. And once again, I am deeply grateful to them for readily agreeing to join us, be a part of 'Stronger Together' Series to encourage cooperation and collaboration among all. Together, we can overcome all adversities with a little more thoughtfulness and compassion," said Amitabh Shah.

This comes on the back of a similar initiative launched by the NGO called 'Janta Mentorship' very recently. As a part of it and even before it, dignitaries like Shri Nadir Godrej, Paul Polman (former global Unilever CEO), honourable Indian PM Narendra Modi, late Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, cricketing Legends like VVS Laxman & Sir Ian Botham, internationally acclaimed author Lord Jeffrey Archer and super stars like Akshay Kumar, amongst others have participated and encouraged Yuva Unstoppable children. Catch the first episode of 'Stronger Together' here: https://youtu.be/zgMOatoJmlc. To join Yuva Unstoppable and its mission of spreading kindness, write to rashi@yuvaunstoppable.org.

About Yuva Unstoppable Yuva Unstoppable is a nonprofit organization registered in India and the U.S.A. It was established in the year 2005 and has benefited over 1600 schools and 7,00,000 underprivileged students across 41 cities within India. We are working with more than 100 top corporate companies (HDFC Bank, 3M, IBM, Google, SGS, Korn Ferry, Vedanta, Disney, Hexaware, Nomura Bank, HT Parekh Foundation, CAF, UNICEF, United Way and many others) to transform government schools. These majorly include upgraded toilets and sanitization, improved drinking water facilities, scholarships, digital literacy, capacity building, etc. In 2015, we received Innovative Philanthropy Prize by Prince Albert II of Monaco where Jack Ma was one of the finalists. In 2017, we were awarded an IBM Impact grant as well. London School of Economics released an impact study about the organization in February 2020 -www.yuvaunstoppableforeducation.com! To know more about us and how we bring about change, visit: https://yuvaunstoppable.org/ or watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZ6qhPM6bnA PWR PWR.