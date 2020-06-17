Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan further opens gold trade to private sector

A circular approved on Tuesday bars government bodies from exporting gold and opens the trade to private firms provided they meet requirements, such as paying taxes and royalties, it said. Sudan has been trying to crack down on gold smuggling and generate more foreign currency.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:42 IST
Sudan further opens gold trade to private sector

Sudan, a gold producer, has taken steps to open up the trade in the precious metal further to private investors, allowing them to handle all exports and taking the business out of state hands, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Tuesday. A circular approved on Tuesday bars government bodies from exporting gold and opens the trade to private firms provided they meet requirements, such as paying taxes and royalties, it said.

Sudan has been trying to crack down on gold smuggling and generate more foreign currency. For years, the central bank had a monopoly on exports, buying gold locally at fixed prices at collection sites nationwide, which led to the illegal trade. Sudan produced an estimated 93 tonnes of gold in 2018, Energy and Mining Minister Adil Ibrahim said in November, a level that would make it Africa's third biggest producer after South Africa and Ghana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Regulations approved in January opened gold exports to private companies but limited private mining firms to exporting 70% of their output with the rest to be sold to the central bank. The exporters were also required to sell all foreign exchange export proceeds to the central bank at the official exchange rate, which was at that time about 45 Sudanese pounds to the dollar, equivalent to about half the black market rate.

The SUNA report made no mention of that requirement. The official rate has since weakened to 55 pounds to the dollar, while the black market rate has fallen further to 146 pounds.

The new rules bar the central bank from buying gold entirely except to increase official reserves, in which case it must be bought from the local market, SUNA said. Traders would now be able to export gold through Khartoum international airport and the government would crack down on other routes used for smuggling, the news agency reported.

The new rules were agreed upon by an economic committee meeting headed by Sudan's top military commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as "Hemedti", and including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal CM expresses grief over demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur of Punjab Regiment who lost his life during the violent clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on the night...

It's time for us to show extremely firm response, make our red-lines very clear to Chinese govt: Defence expert

Commeting on the violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan valley in which 20 Army jawans were killed, Lt. General Retd DS Hooda on Wednesday said that it is time for the country to show an extremely firm response.It...

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works.Luxury labels are scali...

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020