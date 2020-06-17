Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fortis Healthcare posts Q4 net loss of Rs 41 cr

For the full fiscal 2019-20, net profit of the company stood at Rs 91.49 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 223.71 crore in the previous financial year, Fortis Healthcare said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:40 IST
Fortis Healthcare posts Q4 net loss of Rs 41 cr

Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.24 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 151.19 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,112.92 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,184.15 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.  Net profit for the fourth quarter of FY19 includes share in associates of Rs 333 crore which was on account of profit recognised by an associate company for selling its hospital assets, Fortis Healthcare said. For the full fiscal 2019-20, net profit of the company stood at Rs 91.49 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 223.71 crore in the previous financial year, Fortis Healthcare said. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,632.32 crore from Rs 4,469.36 crore in 2018-19. "FY20 has been an inflexion year for the Company with a healthy operating and financial performance especially with respect to the hospitals business and we are working diligently on improving the diagnostics operations with clear cut objectives," Fortis Healthcare Board of Directors Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said. Net debt to equity ratio stood at 0.14 times as of  March 31, 2020, similar to the ratio as of March 31, 2019. Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) stood at Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 974 crore in the previous year, the company said.    "Our business performance has seen a healthy turnaround in the year gone by led by a consistent quarter on quarter improvement. We have witnessed a robust margin expansion in the hospital business with a number of facilities seeing a strong operational performance," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO  Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said. The company's diagnostics business potential is yet to be unlocked and it is taking the required measures to ensure that the business comes back on the growth trajectory in the near future, he added. On the COVID-19 impact, Fortis Healthcare said its business was significantly impacted from February 2020 as a result of the increasing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.  This became more pronounced in the last week of March and the entire month of April due to the nationwide lockdown and it witnessed a drop in hospital occupancy to 29 per cent in April, it added.  Diagnostic business volumes declined 75 per cent in the same time period. The company also continued to face cost pressures as a result of the additional expenses incurred to cater to COVID-19 patients and the regulations put forth with respect to treatment in some geographies, Fortis Healthcare said. "With the lockdown restrictions easing beginning May, the business has shown signs of gradual improvement with hospital occupancy for the month of May improving to 35 per cent and the decline in SRL volumes in May improving to a negative approx. 60 per cent," it added. However, the business is expected to continue to face earnings pressure through the April - June quarter and beyond till the pandemic recedes and business momentum returns to normal, Fortis Healthcare said.   Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 122.80 per scrip on BSE, down 0.61 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi amends regulations; provides more relaxation for cos to raise funds

Markets watchdog Sebi has amended regulations to provide more leeway for companies to raise funds, including reducing the time gap between two qualified institutional placements to two weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amendments have b...

Egypt passes electoral changes that could bolster Sisi supporters

Egypts parliament approved amendments on Wednesday which critics say will help supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extend their dominance over the chamber in elections expected this year.The election law amendments mean that 50 of ...

US imposes tough sanctions on Syrian president, wife

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced tough sanctions against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, his wife, and individuals and businesses that support his regime and obstruct a peaceful, political resolution to the countrys deadly ...

COVID-19: No solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra

No fair will be held here in Kurukshetra on upcoming solar eclipse on June 21 amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Wednesday. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata disallowed the fair by imposing prohi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020