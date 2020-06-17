Left Menu
Karnataka Bank launches COVID-19 health insurance in partnership with Universal Sompo

To protect the health of common man, Karnataka Bank has launched a special health insurance policy to cover the uncertainties posed by COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a release. "With the objective of providing insurance cover for individuals for COVID-19 pandemic related health expenses, the bank in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd has launched this health policy," Karnataka Bank MD and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S said.

17-06-2020
Karnataka Bank on Wednesday said it has launched a health insurance policy for COVID-19 in a tie-up with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company. To protect the health of common man, Karnataka Bank has launched a special health insurance policy to cover the uncertainties posed by COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a release.

"With the objective of providing insurance cover for individuals for COVID-19 pandemic related health expenses, the bank in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd has launched this health policy," Karnataka Bank MD and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S said. The private sector bank said the health cover can be availed at a nominal premium of Rs 399, inclusive of all taxes.

The policy will cover in-patient hospital expenses up to Rs 3 lakh, outpatient treatment expenses of Rs 3,000, and will also provide a sum of Rs 1,000 per day towards expenses incurred towards 14 days of quarantine at a government or military hospital, it said. The validity of this policy is for a period of 120 days.

The policy is available to all the customers of the bank in the age group of 18-65 years, the release said. "General public who are not existing customers of the bank will also be eligible to buy this policy immediately after establishing a banking relationship with our bank," Mahabaleshwara said.

