Left Menu
Development News Edition

More stimulus expected as UK inflation drops to 4-year low

Inflation in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in four years in May following a big coronavirus-related drop in prices at the pump, official figures showed Wednesday in a development that's bolstered expectations of another sizeable stimulus from the Bank of England.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:14 IST
More stimulus expected as UK inflation drops to 4-year low

Inflation in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in four years in May following a big coronavirus-related drop in prices at the pump, official figures showed Wednesday in a development that's bolstered expectations of another sizeable stimulus from the Bank of England. The Office for National Statistics said consumer prices increased by 0.5% in May from the year before and was down from 0.8% in April. May's rate was the lowest since June 2016.

The main downward contribution came unsurprisingly from fuel costs, which fell sharply in the wake of the big decline in crude oil prices. Though oil prices have recovered from the historically low levels they hit in April after much of the world was put under coronavirus lockdowns, they remain at around $40 a barrel and below their level last year. Economists said the further fall in inflation gives the Bank of England additional room to boost the ailing economy when it announces its latest policy action on Thursday. The government is also readying a big fiscal package for this summer to help the economy in addition to an array of hugely expensive support programs it put in place to deal with the initial economic fallout.

The consensus in the market is that the Bank of England will launch another bond-buying program of at least another 100 billion pounds ($127 billion), to complement the 200 billion stimulus it announced in March. The Bank's monetary policy committee is set to hold off from further cuts in interest rates — its main benchmark stands at a record low of 0.1%. The meeting of the committee is taking place in the wake of figures showing that the U.K. economy shrank by a fifth in April alone as a result of the country's lockdown, which has seen many sectors shuttered.

Though some of the lockdown restrictions are easing, including Monday's reopening of shops selling items considered nonessential, such as books, sneakers and toys, the economy is set for one of its deepest recessions ever and a consequent big spike in the numbers unemployed. Last month, the Bank warned that the U.K. faced its worst recession since 1706. “Although we find tentative evidence that a recovery started in mid-May already, the risks to the inflation and growth outlook remain tilted to the downside,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

“The May inflation data supports the case for the ongoing aggressive monetary and fiscal action along with the likely further steps to come,” Pickering said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar e...

Hitler's birthplace shows that confronting dark past can take decades

As anti-racism protesters topple statues of slave traders and colonisers worldwide, some nations are pondering how to mark their dark past. In Austria, debate over confronting one link to Adolf Hitler has taken decades, and its not over yet...

Report: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved front...

Tennis-French Open to be held with fans - French federation president

The French Open, unlike its U.S. counterpart, will be held with fans when it takes place from Sept. 27-Oct. 11, the head of the French tennis federation FFT said on Wednesday. It will absolutely not be behind closed doors. There is no final...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020