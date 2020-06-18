Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan exempts pvt bus operators from MV tax for April-Sep

The Rajasthan government has exempted private bus operators from motor vehicle (MV) tax for April to September due to the coronavirus crisis, an official statement said on Wednesday.Private bus operators on Wednesday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to thank him for the decision In a meeting held on Tuesday, Gehlot had exempted private bus operators from April to September from motor vehicle tax, the statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:09 IST
In a meeting held on Tuesday, Gehlot had exempted private bus operators from April to September from motor vehicle tax, the statement said. Rajendra Shama of the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, Kailash Sharma of the State Carriage Association and Anil Jain of the Tourist Bus Association and other operators said there are more than 30,000 private buses all over the state. The decision is a huge support to the operators, they said. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas termed the chief minister's decision an important step to provide relief to the people.

