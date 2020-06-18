Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNRE forms project development cell to attract investment in green energy

The project development cell (PDC) would offer those renewable projects for investment where all necessary spade work like detailed project report, land, etc is complete The PDC has been constituted under Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MNRE, the ministry said in its order issued on June 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:01 IST
MNRE forms project development cell to attract investment in green energy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has constituted a project development cell to attract investment in the clean energy sector, particularly solar.   The project development cell (PDC) would offer those renewable projects for investment where all necessary spade work like detailed project report, land, etc is complete

The PDC has been constituted under Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MNRE, the ministry said in its order issued on June 17. "He (Sinha )shall be assisted by Ruchin Gupta, Director, MNRE, other officers of the Grid Solar Power Division and representatives of Invest India," the order said.  MNRE has also asked the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to nominate its representatives from Invest India to participate in the working of this cell.  Besides, MNRE is developing a portal to receive proposals from the renewable energy sector, with provisions to check the status of action taken on such proposals.  Earlier, the Centre had approved setting up of an Empowered Group of Secretaries and PDCs in ministries/departments of the government for attracting investments by development of investible projects in coordination with the Centre and states.  The objective of PDCs is to offer projects with all approvals, land available for allocation and with the complete Detailed Project Reports for adoption or investment by investors.  PDCs are also mandated to identify issues that need to be resolved in order to attract and finalise the investments and put forth these before the Empowered Group.  MNRE has set up PDC under it in pursuance of the decision of the central government

Setting up of PDC under MNRE is significant in view of India's ambitious target of having 175GW of renewable energy by 2022.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekoms Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didnt like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020