Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NNPC records 48 million dollars loss to oil theft this year

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:11 IST
Nigeria: NNPC records 48 million dollars loss to oil theft this year
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NNPCgroup)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that the country has recorded about 48 million dollars (or N17 billion) loss to oil theft this year alone based on the benchmark oil price exchange rate of N360/$1, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The corporation's Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari has made this disclosure at an interactive hearing on 'Exiting Petroleum Subsidy: Ensuring Self-Sufficiency in Domestic Refining of Petroleum Products' by the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream).

Kyari, who said that the 48 million dollars loss was lower than the 825 million dollars and 725 million dollars recorded in 2018 and 2019 respectively, attributed the reduction to increased surveillance of oil pipelines by the security agencies.

Speaking on the volume of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) being consumed daily in the country, the GMD said the corporation had no knowledge of the daily consumption of petroleum products or volume being

He clarified, "We don't know how much petroleum we consume daily in this country, but we know how much of product is taken out of depots."

According to him, this year about 54 million liters of petroleum products are being evacuated from the depots daily, but the consumption is somewhere below that.

In addition, he said the state-owned oil company did not also know the actual volume of products being transported across Nigeria's borders to neighboring countries, adding that "it is impossible to know, nobody declares it, and therefore as it crosses, it goes."

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekoms Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didnt like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020