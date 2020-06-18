Left Menu
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after cases drop

Hong Kong Disneyland has officially reopened after a major drop in coronavirus cases in the Chinese territory. Most visitors from outside the territory are still barred from entering and Disneyland said anyone who has traveled outside Hong Kong within the previous two weeks will be asked to rescheduled their visit.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong Disneyland has officially reopened after a major drop in coronavirus cases in the Chinese territory. Advance reservations will be required and only limited attendance will be allowed at the park, one of the pillars of Hong Kong's crucial tourism industry.

Social distancing measures including avoiding mixing together different families are being implemented in lines, at restaurants, on rides and at shops, while cleaning and disinfecting will be increased. Visitors will have their temperatures checked at the entrance and be required to wear masks at all times inside the park, except when eating and drinking.

Hong Kong, a city of 7.5 million, has recorded just 1,120 cases and four deaths from COVID-19, but the impact on the financial hub's economy that relies heavily on international travel and visitors from China has been severe. Most visitors from outside the territory are still barred from entering and Disneyland said anyone who has traveled outside Hong Kong within the previous two weeks will be asked to rescheduled their visit.

