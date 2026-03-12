China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China is on the brink of passing a significant law aimed at fostering a unified national identity among its 55 ethnic minority groups. The proposed legislation, known as 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress,' has sparked controversy from critics who argue it may further diminish the unique identity of non-Han Chinese communities.

Expected to be ratified during the final session of the National People's Congress, the law emphasizes Mandarin as the primary language for education and administrative tasks. It advocates for increased integration through education and community development, while upholding the cultural practices of ethnic minorities.

Despite assurances of protecting cultural diversity, experts suggest that the law underscores a drive for assimilation, where non-Han groups are encouraged to align closely with the Han majority and show loyalty to the government. The legislation also targets actions undermining ethnic unity, extending its reach beyond China's borders.

