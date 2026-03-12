Left Menu

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China is set to enact a law on ethnic minorities to promote national unity, drawing criticism for potential erosion of non-Han identities. The law enforces Mandarin use, promotes intermarriage, and integrates ethnic policies into social governance. Critics view it as pushing assimilation under President Xi Jinping's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is on the brink of passing a significant law aimed at fostering a unified national identity among its 55 ethnic minority groups. The proposed legislation, known as 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress,' has sparked controversy from critics who argue it may further diminish the unique identity of non-Han Chinese communities.

Expected to be ratified during the final session of the National People's Congress, the law emphasizes Mandarin as the primary language for education and administrative tasks. It advocates for increased integration through education and community development, while upholding the cultural practices of ethnic minorities.

Despite assurances of protecting cultural diversity, experts suggest that the law underscores a drive for assimilation, where non-Han groups are encouraged to align closely with the Han majority and show loyalty to the government. The legislation also targets actions undermining ethnic unity, extending its reach beyond China's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

