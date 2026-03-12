Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich is dealing with significant setbacks as their left back, Alphonso Davies, sustained a right hamstring strain during their Champions League victory over Atalanta. The club has refrained from disclosing a return date for the Canadian international. A previous similar injury had left Davies out of action for just over two weeks.

The timing is critical as Canada, co-hosting the World Cup with the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, demands Davies' full fitness. The 25-year-old had earlier recovered from a torn ACL he suffered while representing Canada, rejoining his club in December.

Bayern's injury woes are compounded with updates on goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and forward Jamal Musiala. Both players, along with Davies, are now sidelined following the 6-1 triumph over Atalanta. Musiala is nursing a left ankle injury, whereas Urbig has been diagnosed with a concussion, stepping in for the injured first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.