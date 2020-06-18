Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suven Pharma posts Q4 net profit of Rs 74.18 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Suven Pharma said in a filing to the BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 190.10 crore during the quarter under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:06 IST
Suven Pharma posts Q4 net profit of Rs 74.18 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.18 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Suven Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 190.10 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 251.33 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. "Consequent to the demerger of contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) undertaking of the erstwhile Suven Life Sciences Ltd as a going concern into the company, pursuant to the scheme effective from appointed date being October 1, 2018, the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2020 are not comparable to that extent with the previous corresponding period," Suven Pharma said.

For fiscal year 2019-20, net profit stood at Rs 317 crore. It was at Rs 109.27 crore in 2018-19. The company's total income stood at Rs 851.90 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020. It was at Rs 378.43 crore in fiscal year 2018-19.

Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals on Thursday closed 4.36 per cent higher at Rs 347.90 per scrip on the BSE..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

At 35, Ronaldo may have lost a step during the lockdown

At 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to regain his famous explosiveness following the three-month break for the coronavirus pandemic. The Juventus striker failed to make an impact in his first two matches back, making his run of 19 goals ...

Belarus president's main rival detained before election, lawyers say

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos main rival has been detained for questioning in a crackdown on opponents before an Aug. 9 presidential election, lawyers for the detained candidate said on Thursday. Lukashenko has allowed little d...

BoE adds 100 bln pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

The Bank of England increased its bond-buying programme by a further 100 billion pounds 125 billion on Thursday to help steer the economy away from its record coronavirus slump, but sharply slowed the pace of its purchases.The BoE kept its ...

European University Institute and EIB launch new Climate Chair

The European Investment Bank and the European University Institute EUI announce the launch of a new chair, the EIB Chair on Climate Change Policy and International Carbon Markets EIB Climate Chair.The EIB Climate Chair is entirely supported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020