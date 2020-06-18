Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt trying to extend best concessions to electric vehicle sector: Gadkari

Shri Gadkari said, with petroleum fuel being available in limited quantity, the world has to look for alternate and cheap sources of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:48 IST
Govt trying to extend best concessions to electric vehicle sector: Gadkari
The Minister recalled the London model of public transport, where private and public investment is working well. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport& Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. He said, the Government is trying to extend the best possible concessions to this sector and has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent.

Addressing a webinar on 'India's Electric Vehicle Roadmap post-COVID-19' today, the Minister said, he was aware of the issues facing the EV sector but was also sure of the things to change as the sales volumes increase. He said, the world is no more interested in doing business with China, which is a very good opportunity for the Indian industry to pick up the shift in business.

Shri Gadkari said, with petroleum fuel being available in limited quantity, the world has to look for alternate and cheap sources of power. He said, electric and biofuels stand a good chance for adoption. He also indicated towards the ensuing vehicle scrapping policy and commented that it will give a fillip to the auto manufacturing sector.

The Minister recalled the London model of public transport, where private and public investment is working well. He said, adopting a similar approach will be beneficial for both the poor commuters and the civic administration. He indicated towards working on a pilot project for developing an electric highway on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Green Corridor.

Shri Gadkari expressed full confidence in the capabilities of the auto sector, and said, with consistency and self-confidence in this economic crisis, it can gather good market opportunities. He also called upon the industry to go in for indigenisation and support Prime Minister's 'AtmNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.'

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pak will try to infiltrate more terrorists into J&K in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir&#160;Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of Ind...

SA Rugby hopes Cheetahs and Southern Kings play in end of Guinness PRO14

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings will continue to work closely with SA Rugby SARugby.co.za and the South African government in the coming months after plans were announced on Thursday that the Guinness PRO14 plans to resume in a...

Observe this Yoga Day at home: PM

Ahead of the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that this years theme is Yoga at home and Yoga with...

Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 billion as loan crunch looms

Wirecards auditor has refused to sign off its 2019 accounts over a missing 2.1 billion, sending its shares down more than 60 as the German payments firm warned the delay could cause billions in loans to be called in as early as Friday. EY w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020