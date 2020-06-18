Left Menu
Matrimony.com unveils chat facility on video during lockdown

Chennai, June 18 (PTI): Online marriage service provider Matrimony.com has launched a live-in application of chatting facility on video to allow families of the prospective bride and bridegroom to communicate with each other. The initiative was to enable the family members talk in view of the prevailing COVID-19 enforced lockdown which confines people to their homes.

The feature provides privacy control to individuals and also allows the prospective bride and groom to speak without exchanging their telephone numbers. On the launch of the chatting facility, company founder Murugavel Janakiraman, in a press release on Thursday, said the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors, so the company had to find a way to let the matches connect safely and take the next step in finding their life partner.

"We believe this will remain a most-used feature even after the lockdown," he said. The facility is to be available for premium members to help the families know each other better, he said.

