Left Menu
Development News Edition

City Union Bank reports Rs 95.25 cr loss for Mar quarter

Income during the reporting quarter of 2019-20 rose to Rs 1,220.98 crore, from Rs 1,131.44 crore a year ago. On the asset front, the bank witnessed a spike in bad loans as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.09 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020, as against 2.95 per cent in the year-ago corresponding quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:35 IST
City Union Bank reports Rs 95.25 cr loss for Mar quarter

City Union Bank on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 95.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to a spike in bad loan provisionings. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 175.11 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2018-19. Sequentially, the bank had registered a net profit of Rs 192.43 crore in the December 2019 quarter.

The bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies had to be raised multi- fold to Rs 450.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter, against Rs 90.67 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing. Income during the reporting quarter of 2019-20 rose to Rs 1,220.98 crore, from Rs 1,131.44 crore a year ago.

On the asset front, the bank witnessed a spike in bad loans as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.09 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020, as against 2.95 per cent in the year-ago corresponding quarter. In absolute value, the gross NPAs were of Rs 1,413.40 crore, higher than Rs 977.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Likewise, the net NPAs also increased to 2.29 per cent (Rs 778.49 crore), compared with 1.81 per cent (Rs 591.46 crore). For the full year 2019-20, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 476.32 crore, down 30.2 per cent from Rs 682.85 crore in 2018-19.

However, income during the year grew to Rs 4,848.54 crore, from Rs 4,281.56 crore in the preceding financial year. On the coronavirus pandemic, City Union Bank said it has sufficient capital and adequate liquidity to support its business growth and would continue to be the focus area of the bank during this period.

"The bank, based on available information at this point of time and as a prudent measure, has made a provision of Rs 125 crore in the current quarter that includes an adhoc COVID-19 provision of Rs 102 crore, over and above the (Reserve Bank of India) RBI-prescribed norms," it said. Further, the bank said that in order to preserve capital in the wake of the pandemic, as per RBI guidelines, it has declared the interim dividend of Rs 0.50 a share to be the final dividend for 2019-20.

City Union Bank's shares on Thursday closed 3.05 per cent higher at Rs 136.95 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...

Shah favours unified Delhi-NCR strategy for COVID-19, says capital can't be separated from suburbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cant be separated from the national capital in this battle. Sh...

Harsimrat calls UP CM, raises issue of Sikh farmers’ eviction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no injustice will be done to the Sikh farmer families facing eviction from their lands in Bijnore, Rampur and Lakhimpur in the state, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on ...

Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020