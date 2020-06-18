DetelPro launches world most economical 'Make in Bharat' Infrared Thermometer at just Rs 999

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): DetelPro, the brainchild of the brand Detel that has disrupted the Feature phone and TV Industry with its world's most economical products today announced the launch of its 'Make in Bharat' world's most low-cost Infrared Thermometer (DT09). The newly launched product comes with two years of warranty and is priced at Rs 999 plus GST. DetelPro's DT09 will be available for purchase for consumers on www.detel-india.com and for distributors and trade partners and corporates on India's first hybrid e-distribution platform www.b2badda.com.

The company has launched this product with the objective of accelerating the penetration of Digital Thermometer to each and every household amid the pandemic situation. DetelPro's DT09 is made under compliance of CE, FDA, WHO GMP, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. The DetelPro IR Thermometer comes with a sleek in design digital sensor and has a temperature range of 32 - 42.9. The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm to avoid contact and to reduce the risk of cross-infection. The thermometer comes with an LCD display that helps in using the thermometer in a dark environment. It also has an automatic power-off function.

The Product will also be available at offline stores. "Our mission during this global pandemic to stay intact and we are grateful that our customers around nook and corners of the country accepted and appreciated our range of IR Thermometer. Every product of ours has a different objective to fill in the gaps in the ecosystem. Now with a strong vision of 'Har Ghar Suraksha', we are set to embark on a new journey with the launch of our first 'Make in Bharat' IR Thermometer. We hope to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our affordable models and make difference to the lives of millions," said Yogesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO, DetelPro, while commenting on the same.

The company plans to launch yet another range of PPE products in the market later this month. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.(ANI/NewsVoir)