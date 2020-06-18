Left Menu
Development News Edition

DetelPro launches world most economical 'Make in Bharat' Infrared Thermometer at just Rs 999

DetelPro, the brainchild of the brand Detel that has disrupted the Feature phone and TV Industry with its world's most economical products today announced the launch of its 'Make in Bharat' World's most low-cost Infrared Thermometer (DT09).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:44 IST
DetelPro launches world most economical 'Make in Bharat' Infrared Thermometer at just Rs 999
Thermometer - DT09. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): DetelPro, the brainchild of the brand Detel that has disrupted the Feature phone and TV Industry with its world's most economical products today announced the launch of its 'Make in Bharat' world's most low-cost Infrared Thermometer (DT09). The newly launched product comes with two years of warranty and is priced at Rs 999 plus GST. DetelPro's DT09 will be available for purchase for consumers on www.detel-india.com and for distributors and trade partners and corporates on India's first hybrid e-distribution platform www.b2badda.com.

The company has launched this product with the objective of accelerating the penetration of Digital Thermometer to each and every household amid the pandemic situation. DetelPro's DT09 is made under compliance of CE, FDA, WHO GMP, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. The DetelPro IR Thermometer comes with a sleek in design digital sensor and has a temperature range of 32 - 42.9. The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm to avoid contact and to reduce the risk of cross-infection. The thermometer comes with an LCD display that helps in using the thermometer in a dark environment. It also has an automatic power-off function.

The Product will also be available at offline stores. "Our mission during this global pandemic to stay intact and we are grateful that our customers around nook and corners of the country accepted and appreciated our range of IR Thermometer. Every product of ours has a different objective to fill in the gaps in the ecosystem. Now with a strong vision of 'Har Ghar Suraksha', we are set to embark on a new journey with the launch of our first 'Make in Bharat' IR Thermometer. We hope to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our affordable models and make difference to the lives of millions," said Yogesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO, DetelPro, while commenting on the same.

The company plans to launch yet another range of PPE products in the market later this month. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.(ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...

Shah favours unified Delhi-NCR strategy for COVID-19, says capital can't be separated from suburbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cant be separated from the national capital in this battle. Sh...

Harsimrat calls UP CM, raises issue of Sikh farmers’ eviction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no injustice will be done to the Sikh farmer families facing eviction from their lands in Bijnore, Rampur and Lakhimpur in the state, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on ...

Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020