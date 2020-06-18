Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari hopeful of India emerging as electrical vehicle manufacturing hub in 5 yrs

India will be a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said and urged players to grab opportunities amid changed circumstances in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST
Gadkari hopeful of India emerging as electrical vehicle manufacturing hub in 5 yrs
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

India will be a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said and urged players to grab opportunities amid changed circumstances in the wake of the COVID pandemic. The road transport minister stated that global businesses are looking at possibilities outside China. Addressing a webinar on 'India's Electric Vehicle Roadmap post-COVID-19', Gadkari assured the electric vehicles sector of all the support in view of disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis. According to a road ministry statement, Gadkari "expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles", and said the government is trying to extend "best possible concessions" to this sector.

The minister said the government has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent. Gadkari said he was aware of the issues facing the EV sector, but was also sure that things would change as sales volume rises. On the present trend in the global market, he said, "The world is no more interested in doing business with China, which is a very good opportunity for Indian industry to pick up the shift in business." Gadkari further said that with petroleum fuel being available in limited quantity, the world has to look for alternate and cheap sources of power, and added that electric and bio fuels stand a good chance for adoption. He also said that ensuing vehicle scrapping policy will give a fillip to the auto manufacturing sector.

The minister cited the London model of public transport, where private and public investment is working well, the statement said. He said similar approach will be beneficial in India for both the poor commuters and the civic administration. He also talked about plans like working on a pilot project for developing an electric highway on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Green Corridor. Gadkari expressed full confidence in the capabilities of the auto sector, and said, with consistency and self confidence in this economic crisis, it can gather good market opportunities. He also called upon the industry to go in for indigenisation and support Prime Minister's 'AtmNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UK says EU trade deal will be difficult if no progress before October

Britain warned the European Union on Thursday that it would be difficult to conclude a Brexit free trade deal by the end of the year unless broad agreement had been reached by October.Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks have so far mad...

Bengaluru deploys surveillance team to keep eye on travellers coming from other states

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP has deployed a COVID-19 infection control surveillance team to look after travellers coming from other states. Those coming to Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural Districts must undergo a 14-day home ...

Delhi commences COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results ava...

NEWSLETTER

COVID-19 death toll rises to 518 in West Bengal with 12 more fatalities 435 new cases push tally to 12,735 State health bulletin....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020