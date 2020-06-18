Govt lifts export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

Govt lifts export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquinePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:07 IST
The government on Thursday lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect
The government on March 25 had banned the export of the drug in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic
"The export policy of Hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DFFT) said in a notification.
- READ MORE ON:
- Directorate General of Foreign Trade