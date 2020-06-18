Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plans customs duty hike on host of products

Between April 2019-February 2020, India has imported goods worth USD 62.4 billion, while exports to the neighbouring country stood at USD 15.5 billion. The main goods imported from China include clocks and watches, musical instruments, toys, sports goods, furniture, mattresses, plastics, electrical machinery, electronic equipments, chemicals, iron and steel items, fertiliser, mineral fuel and metals. India has time and again raised concerns over widening trade deficit with China, which stood at about USD 47 billion during April-February 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:33 IST
Govt plans customs duty hike on host of products

The government is considering hiking customs duty on a number of products amid ongoing border tensions with China. Discussion is on over hike in duties on goods imported from China, a source said.

Although nothing has been finalised as yet, the focus would be on cutting down import of non-essential items, the source said. About 14 per cent of India's total imports are from China. Between April 2019-February 2020, India has imported goods worth USD 62.4 billion, while exports to the neighbouring country stood at USD 15.5 billion.

The main goods imported from China include clocks and watches, musical instruments, toys, sports goods, furniture, mattresses, plastics, electrical machinery, electronic equipments, chemicals, iron and steel items, fertiliser, mineral fuel and metals. India has time and again raised concerns over widening trade deficit with China, which stood at about USD 47 billion during April-February 2019-20. The move to raise duty assumes significance as the government is working on ways to boost local manufacturing and promote Make in India.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AP CM to take part in all-party meet on India-China standoff

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, according to an official statement. The CM will par...

J&K govt evacuates 1.47 lakh stranded residents from outside

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated over 1.47 lakh residents of the Union territory, who were stranded in other parts of the country and abroad due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, till date amid strict observance of all nece...

Tennis-Djokovic says important all players free to travel to U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic says he is excited by the prospect of playing at the U.S. Open but says it would only be fair if every player eligible is able to compete. The Unites States Tennis Association USTA announced this week that th...

North India swelters under stifling heat, mercury touches 46 deg C mark

Several parts of north India reeled under scorching heat on Thursday as mercury touched the 46 degrees Celsius-mark, with the weatherman predicting severe heatwave in some parts of RajasthanIn the national capital, weather stations at Ayana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020