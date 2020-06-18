Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt considers customs duty hike on products amid stand-off with China

Between April 2019-February 2020, India has imported goods worth USD 62.4 billion, while exports to the neighbouring country stood at USD 15.5 billion. The main goods imported from China include clocks and watches, musical instruments, toys, sports goods, furniture, mattresses, plastics, electrical machinery, electronic equipments, chemicals, iron and steel items, fertiliser, mineral fuel and metals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:10 IST
Govt considers customs duty hike on products amid stand-off with China

The government is considering hiking customs duty on a number of products, mainly imported from China, amid ongoing border tensions with the neighbouring country, a source said. Although nothing has been finalised as yet, the focus would be on cutting down import of non-essential items, the source said.

Discussion is on over hiking duties on goods imported mainly from China, the source said. About 14 per cent of India's total imports are from China. Between April 2019-February 2020, India has imported goods worth USD 62.4 billion, while exports to the neighbouring country stood at USD 15.5 billion.

The main goods imported from China include clocks and watches, musical instruments, toys, sports goods, furniture, mattresses, plastics, electrical machinery, electronic equipments, chemicals, iron and steel items, fertiliser, mineral fuel and metals. India has time and again raised concerns over widening trade deficit with China, which stood at about USD 47 billion during April-February 2019-20. The move to raise duty also assumes significance as the government is working on ways to boost local manufacturing and promote Make in India.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Galwan Valley clash: People in 2 Bengal villages wait patiently for their fallen heroes

Grief and anger marked the mood in the villages of two soldiers from West Bengal who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, as the villagers waited for the mortal remains to arrive on Thursday. An Army spokespe...

Jobless barber dies after consuming poison

A 35-year-old barber who had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to end life a few days ago died at Sangli in western Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. Navnath Salunkhe, resident of Irali village in Kavathe Mahankal tehsil, died at S...

France's top court rejects core of law targeting online hate speech

Frances top court rejected most of a draft law that would have compelled social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter to remove any hateful content within 24 hours, it said on Thursday.The ruling by the Constitutional Council, which sai...

Use of drones can reduce costs in nuclear technique to fight mosquitoes: IAEA

The use of drones can significantly increase effectiveness and reduce costs in the application of a nuclear technique to suppress disease-carrying mosquitoes, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA study. The finding marks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020