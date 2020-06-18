Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid complaints of steep hike in power bills,Kerala govt offers subsidies for consumers

This is like an unannounced tariff hike," Chennithala has said, adding that the delayed metre reading due to the lockdown shifted many people to the next higher power tariff slab. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has, however, informed that the latest bill generated was for two-and-a-half months instead of the usual two months.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:23 IST
Amid complaints of steep hike in power bills,Kerala govt offers subsidies for consumers

After drawing flak for steep hike in power bills, the Kerala government on Thursday announced a slew of subsidy packages for domestic consumers for the extra bill received by them during the COVID-19 lockdown period. It is estimated that the Electricity Board will incur an additional liability of Rs 200 crore by providing this subsidy which would benefit about 90 lakh domestic consumers.

The state government has come under attack from various quarters over the spike in electricity bills during the shutdown period. "Based on the complaints about huge bills, the government instructed the Electricity Board to look into the billing complaints and rectify any errors.

Accordingly, the Board has decided to give ample time for making payments in instalments.They have also informed us that there will be no disconnection on account of non-payment of bills, Vijayan said. The Opposition has said the state government was fleecing the peopleof the state during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The state government is fleecing the people of the state during the COVID-19 crisis. This is like an unannounced tariff hike," Chennithala has said, adding that the delayed metre reading due to the lockdown shifted many people to the next higher power tariff slab.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has, however, informed that the latest bill generated was for two-and-a-half months instead of the usual two months. The board said it was resolving the complaints regarding the bills.

Vijayan, in a press meet on Thursday, said the electricity consumption usually increases from February to May but since this time there was a lockdown, the power consumption has increased drastically as all the family members were in the house. "As they were unable to take the readings due to the lockdown, consumers have got a consolidated bill for four months resulting in huge amounts.

There has been no change in tariff structure or electricity rates," Vijayan said. The chief minister announced free electricity for those with a connected load of less than 500 watts, regardless of the amount of electricity used.

He also said that those with a connected load of 1,000 watts and usage of up to 40 units per month, will be billed at Rs 1.50 per unit. "For usage of up to 50 units per month, 50 per cent of the additional amount billed will be given as subsidy.

For usage of up to 100 units per month, 30 per cent of the additional amount billed will be given as subsidy," Vijayan said. He also announced similar subsidies in otherslab rates for electricity tariffs and said consumers can pay the electricity bill in up to five instalments.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy. In a letter to the House clerk, Pelosi directed the immediate removal of...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus outbreak approaches 10,000

Iran is approaching 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to official figures from the Ministry of Health. There have been nearly 200,000 people infected with the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic and t...

ESPADA, Nemiga, Gambit.Y advance at Clutch Island

ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming and Gambit Youngsters advanced to Stage 3 at the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. In Thursdays double-elimination Stage 2, ESPADA opened with a 2-0 sweep of Gambit Youngsters, winning 16-14 on Mirage and 16-2 ...

India, China working to resolve Galwan standoff through diplomatic, military channels: Official

China and India are working through diplomatic and military channels to de-escalate the tensions as soon as possible and find a solution in a just manner following Mondays violent face-off between their armies in the Galwan Valley, a top Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020