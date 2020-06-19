Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preventive healthcare is more than important in current times

The only thing constant in this world is "Change". Keeping that in mind KOPRAN Pharmaceutical is evolving in tune with changing times; Kopran is refocusing to meet newly raised great demands of the preventive healthcare industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:09 IST
Preventive healthcare is more than important in current times
Adarsh Somani, MD KOPRAN lifestyles. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/Mediawire): The only thing constant in this world is "Change". Keeping that in mind KOPRAN Pharmaceutical is evolving in tune with changing times; Kopran is refocusing to meet newly raised great demands of the preventive healthcare industry. Kopran - Being a frontrunner in the pharmaceutical industry is keen on understanding the current situations and determined to meet them.

Kopran as a part of Parijat Enterprises is making major advancements in the nutraceutical and preventive healthcare industry through their nutraceutical company Bigflex Lifescience Pvt ltd. Adarsh Somani is the scion of the Parijat Enterprise a group that is valued at more than Rs 3000 crores. Having vast experience in launching, nurturing brands & industries, one of his very successful brand Smyle, a known Indian brand of FMCG was launched in 1997, which went on to become a household name for mouth ulcer care.

He is a passionate fitness enthusiast and also has his name registered in Limca Book of Records 2019. His passion for fitness laid the foundation for BIGFLEX Sports Nutrition Pvt Ltd and along with Sayed Rizwan, an experienced Fitness & Nutrition entrepreneur with a keen understanding for formulations of supplements & micronutrients has laid a firm foundation for Bigflex (Macronutrients) & PHARMGRADE (Micronutrients). Understanding & working in the fitness industry and the need for food supplements to the consumer is his forte.

Innovation is the name of the game. While Adarsh Somani makes constant conscious efforts towards betterment quality deliverance ethics, Sayed Rizwan brings fascinating ideas to the table making the organization make astounding progress with every passing quarter. Adarsh Somani being a director on the board of Oricon industries has gained invaluable experience at huge stages. He has persevered and excelled through these earlier endeavours in FMCG, marketing, and the real estate sectors and is now set to exceed the mark with Bigflex Lifescience Pvt ltd in the preventive healthcare segment.

It is with these amazing minds, the team has brought more effective and valuable preventive health care products like Immune Shield, Curcumin Extract, and And Natural Vitamin C to their very accomplished SKU line of micronutrients under brand name PHARMGRADE keeping in mind the current pandemic situation and preventive healthcare practices during this lockdown. These products are going to be the benchmark of nutritional products in the preventive healthcare and immunity strengthening nutraceuticals.

BigFlex / PHARMGRADE product lines and future SKU are planned and prepared to keep in mind the future demands and expectations of the population to keep themselves strong and healthy enough to fight any adversities in terms of viruses and diseases. Adarsh Somani with his great managerial skills, Sameesh Kapoor (CEO) with his strong FMCG experience, Sayed Rizwan with his solid, innovative ideas and vigilant execution, their combined understanding of the market and formulation of strategies is on the way to dynamic progressive change in the nutraceutical domain.

For more details: https://bigflex.in/ This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar heads for weekly gain as new infections sap confidence

The dollar headed for its best week in a month on Friday as a resurgence in coronavirus cases knocked confidence in a rapid economic recovery and drove investors to the safety of the worlds reserve currency.Geopolitical tensions on the Kore...

Treating COVID patients with blood plasma from those recovered is safe, says study

Treating patients suffering from coronavirus infection with transfusion of blood plasma from those who already recovered from the disease have been found to be safe and beneficial, a study suggested. The new study, conducted over 20,000 hos...

AMC Entertainment to reopen 450 U.S. theaters on July 15

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the United States on July 15 and expects to return to full seating capacity around Thanksgiving. The worlds largest movie theater operator...

Mainland China reports 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of them in Beijing

Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, Chinas National Health Commission said on Friday.This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020