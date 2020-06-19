Preventive healthcare is more than important in current times

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/Mediawire): The only thing constant in this world is "Change". Keeping that in mind KOPRAN Pharmaceutical is evolving in tune with changing times; Kopran is refocusing to meet newly raised great demands of the preventive healthcare industry. Kopran - Being a frontrunner in the pharmaceutical industry is keen on understanding the current situations and determined to meet them.

Kopran as a part of Parijat Enterprises is making major advancements in the nutraceutical and preventive healthcare industry through their nutraceutical company Bigflex Lifescience Pvt ltd. Adarsh Somani is the scion of the Parijat Enterprise a group that is valued at more than Rs 3000 crores. Having vast experience in launching, nurturing brands & industries, one of his very successful brand Smyle, a known Indian brand of FMCG was launched in 1997, which went on to become a household name for mouth ulcer care.

He is a passionate fitness enthusiast and also has his name registered in Limca Book of Records 2019. His passion for fitness laid the foundation for BIGFLEX Sports Nutrition Pvt Ltd and along with Sayed Rizwan, an experienced Fitness & Nutrition entrepreneur with a keen understanding for formulations of supplements & micronutrients has laid a firm foundation for Bigflex (Macronutrients) & PHARMGRADE (Micronutrients). Understanding & working in the fitness industry and the need for food supplements to the consumer is his forte.

Innovation is the name of the game. While Adarsh Somani makes constant conscious efforts towards betterment quality deliverance ethics, Sayed Rizwan brings fascinating ideas to the table making the organization make astounding progress with every passing quarter. Adarsh Somani being a director on the board of Oricon industries has gained invaluable experience at huge stages. He has persevered and excelled through these earlier endeavours in FMCG, marketing, and the real estate sectors and is now set to exceed the mark with Bigflex Lifescience Pvt ltd in the preventive healthcare segment.

It is with these amazing minds, the team has brought more effective and valuable preventive health care products like Immune Shield, Curcumin Extract, and And Natural Vitamin C to their very accomplished SKU line of micronutrients under brand name PHARMGRADE keeping in mind the current pandemic situation and preventive healthcare practices during this lockdown. These products are going to be the benchmark of nutritional products in the preventive healthcare and immunity strengthening nutraceuticals.

BigFlex / PHARMGRADE product lines and future SKU are planned and prepared to keep in mind the future demands and expectations of the population to keep themselves strong and healthy enough to fight any adversities in terms of viruses and diseases. Adarsh Somani with his great managerial skills, Sameesh Kapoor (CEO) with his strong FMCG experience, Sayed Rizwan with his solid, innovative ideas and vigilant execution, their combined understanding of the market and formulation of strategies is on the way to dynamic progressive change in the nutraceutical domain.

