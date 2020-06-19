Ghodawat Consumer Products Launches a Tempting Snack - 'CONEZ'

Left Menu
KOLHAPUR, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghodawat Consumers Product LLP (GCPL), the FMCG arm of the prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group, recently launched a new fast-moving consumer product in the market. The company launched 'CONEZ', a crunchy, delicious and healthy snack item that holds the promise to satisfy anyone's cravings in a tempting way. The company launched CONEZ in two different flavours 'CONEZ Tomato' and 'CONEZ Tikka Masala' in the market. Both these products are now available in stores across Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. In the coming times, CONEZ will be available in many other Indian states as well. These products are made from corn and other vibrant ingredients after going through a standard manufacturing process and testing under the supervision of experienced team who have worked in multinational FMCG firms earlier and known for producing quality food products in the industry.

"We have state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced machines, hygienic manufacturing conditions and highly experienced team who help us in producing unique, top quality and delicious products of International standards. Moreover, we use high-quality raw materials for manufacturing all products and follow Standard Operating Procedures very stringently. Our plant is FSSC 22000 certified to ensure that we always deliver the best to our customers," said Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - GCPL. GCPL makes a wide range food items and is a trusted household name in the Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh especially. GCPL produces more than 20 different types of snack items that include Namkeens, Potato Chips, Fryums, etc. in various mouth-watering flavours under various popular brand names. These products are hugely popular amongst millions of its consumers for its uniqueness and tempting taste. The company is now hoping to win the hearts of many more customers with its newly launched product 'CONEZ'.

About Ghodawat Consumer Products LLP (GCPL): Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is an Indian business conglomerate whose name has become synonymous with success. Incepted in 1992 with just a single company, today, it has transformed into a highly successful conglomerate having its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from Salt to Software. Agriculture, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Energy, Floriculture, Food Processing, Mining, Realty, Software, Textiles, and Education are some of its key business domains. Ghodawat Consumers Products LLP (GCPL) is the FMCG arm of SGG which has made a special niche in people's hearts due to its wide range of qualitative, effective and affordable consumer products. We have a very diversified portfolio consisting of Atta, Carbonated Drinks, Edible Oil, Fruit Drinks, Jaggery, Packaged Drinking Water, Personal Care Products, Ready-to-cook, Rice, Salt, Snacks, Sugar and much more.

GCPL has state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern machinery, hygienic production space, and skilled manpower which helps make superior FMCG products following international compliances in mind. Our world-class manufacturing facilities, extensive rural & urban linkages, efficient trade marketing and distribution network, and superior business ethics have made us an unparalleled and dominant force in the FMCG industry. For more information, visit - https://www.ghodawatcp.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193054/Conez_Product_Ghodawat_Consumer.jpg PWR PWR

