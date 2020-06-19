Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crossbeats Introduces Two Brand New Flagships. Unique colours. Enhanced drivers. Low latency mode. Multi-sensor touch. Mic drop.

• Smallest True Wireless • Comes with a Low Latency Mode for Gaming • Multi-Sensor Touch • Dual Microphones • Ultra-lightweight at 3.8grams • Siri & Ok Google enabled • Smart LED Indicators • 18 hours Playtime How much will these Flagship True Wireless from Crossbeats cost?

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:19 IST
Crossbeats Introduces Two Brand New Flagships. Unique colours. Enhanced drivers. Low latency mode. Multi-sensor touch. Mic drop.

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Pretty much India’s hottest true wireless brand, Crossbeats, has announced a makeover in its wildly popular Pebble range, and if that were not all, has also said that a new product called Edge is all set to join the flagships by its latest line up by the end of June. The Crossbeats Pebble, style icon of the year 2020 and IF design awards recipient gets a new makeover in the much awaited Ash Grey Color. While the popular Imperial Jade and Charcoal Black are winning hearts, the customers get a newer color option to choose from. Apart from the colors, Pebble is an absolute winner with the copper tone multi-function button for controls and the premium leather strap that has been solely responsible for dropping many jaws.

On the other hand, the newer member to the Crossbeats family, the EDGE, is the smallest True Wireless in the country measuring 4cm and is less than 3.8gms per earbud. Leading by technology, the EDGE comes with enhanced 12mm graphene drivers with studio quality bass tuning. Built on a multi-sensor touch, these earbuds make controlling music, calls easier for the busy professionals in their routine and on the go. The dual microphone and passive noise cancelling add to the clearer calling while the smart LED indicators elevates the design aesthetics. EDGE comes with an IPX6 rating, making the earbuds splash, dust and shockproof. Engineered for uninterrupted connection, the EDGE True Wireless is paired with Bluetooth 5.0, 8th generation CVC passive noise cancelling technology along with Siri & Ok Google voice assistants. Crossbeats have also added the latest Low Latency Mode in the EDGE for the gamers who love not to lose any beat while gaming.

The battery department is powered by a 700mAh Lithium-ion battery for the charging case and 55mAh for each earbud throwing an all-out 18 hours of uninterrupted playtime performance. What is the Multi-sensor Touch? The advanced Multi-sensor touch is adapted and inspired from many new generation smartphones and smart wearables. EDGE carries a very responsive touch pad that recognizes motion touch within 88milliseconds even if you are wearing a riding glove.

Is EDGE for you? • Smallest True Wireless • Comes with a Low Latency Mode for Gaming • Multi-Sensor Touch • Dual Microphones • Ultra-lightweight at 3.8grams • Siri & Ok Google enabled • Smart LED Indicators • 18 hours Playtime How much will these Flagship True Wireless from Crossbeats cost? Crossbeats Pebble – Rs 4799 Crossbeats EDGE – Rs 4499 Crossbeats in the True Wireless Audio Industry. Over the years, Crossbeats have brought in many varieties and variants to the True Wireless industry with flagship models like Crossbeats Urban, Evolve, Pebble and now the EDGE. Crossbeats have ensured they have everything in terms of powerful bass for the audiophiles, excellent fitting for the fitness fanatics to the most sophisticated True Wireless flagships for the corporate folks. Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Listen and Enjoy the limitless possibilities that life has to offer.

Website – www.crossbeats.com Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/crossbeatsindia/ LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/crossbeats Twitter - https://twitter.com/crossbeatsind YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLZxmhHHKhytA4PjJaSGtAQ #crossbeatsinspired #newproducts #truewireless #wirelessmusic #bluetoothearphones PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals

As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold an important meeting on increasing the number of ICU beds in city hospitals on Friday, government officials said. The meeting will also be attended by Satyen...

India Post comes to aid of Odisha woman with doorstep cash withdrawal facility

India Post Payments Bank has come to the aid of the bedridden centenarian woman in Odisha by opening a bank account for doorstep cash withdrawal facility for her. This comes in the wake of reports that the woman, identified as Labhe Baghel ...

Karnataka CM's office shut after staff's kin tests COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas office-cum-residence here was shut for sanitisation on Friday after an employees relative tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, a woman staff working at Krishna, the office-cum-resi...

165 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 4,677

165 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,677, informed the state Health Department on Friday.Of these, the number of active cases stands at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020