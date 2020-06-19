Left Menu
E-commerce start-up DealShare to hire 5,000 people by this Dec

To cater to the growing e-commerce demand, the company plans to hire 3,000 workforce in the next two-three months in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka and 5,000 by the end of December across all levels in warehouse, delivery and technology segments, he added. Currently, DealShare has more than 300 direct employees.

E-commerce start-up DealShare on Friday said the company is planning to hire over 5,000 people by the end of this calendar year across 25 cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, mostly in warehouse, delivery and technology segments. “We are an ecommerce company targeting middle and lower middle class families falling under the Rs 25,000-50,000 monthly salary bracket, who mostly go to the neighbourhood kirana stores,” DealShare founder, chief business officer and chief finance officer Sourjyendu Medda told PTI here.

The firm is currently growing at 25 per cent month-on-month and is looking to expand. To cater to the growing e-commerce demand, the company plans to hire 3,000 workforce in the next two-three months in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka and 5,000 by the end of December across all levels in warehouse, delivery and technology segments, he added.

Currently, DealShare has more than 300 direct employees. The company has close to two million subscribers, and the number is growing steadily, he said, adding that it is planning to penetrate deeper to reach 100 cities by December this year in the four states it is currently present in and the National Capital Region.

Medda said DealShare promotes local manufacturers providing quality products, which also becomes available at affordable prices for the customers. “DealShare has tied up with about 400 manufacturers, out of which around 300 are local producers. We have tie-ups with 400 local manufacturers, which is targeted to touch 1,000 by the end of December,” he added.

The company is aiming for Rs 7,000 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) in FY 2022-23, he said. “At present, our GMV run rate is Rs 300 crore per annum... We are delivering about 25,000 orders on an average per day,” Medda added.

Recently, besides groceries, the company recently added electronics, stationery and personal care products in its portfolio..

