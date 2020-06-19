Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark

The peak demand soared to 6,193 MW at 10.43pm on Thursday and the previous high of the season was 5,895 MW on Wednesday, said discom officials. "In just 24 hours, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 3 per cent," said a spokesperson of BSES discom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:30 IST
Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark

Amid a sultry weather, the peak power demand of Delhi crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the first time this summer on Thursday night. The peak demand soared to 6,193 MW at 10.43pm on Thursday and the previous high of the season was 5,895 MW on Wednesday, said discom officials.

"In just 24 hours, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 3 per cent," said a spokesperson of BSES discom. The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand, he said.

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 7,409 MW in July. This year Delhi's peak power demand is expected to cross 7,500 MW-mark. Delhi's peak power demand has increased by around 50 per cent since easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18. Also, since June 1, the peak power demand has increased by over 62 per cent, the spokesperson said.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network, he said. The BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the summer months. Arrangements have been firmed up to source adequate electricity to meet the demand of over 44 lakh consumers, he said.

These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements of up to 800 MW with other states. In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange, he added..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate of Nigeria says reopening of airports on June 21 was unrealistic

Senate of Nigeria on Thursday, via its Committee on Aviation, has said that reopening of the nations airports for operation on June 21 was unrealistic, following concerns raised by workers in the aviation industry, according to a news repor...

People from Northeast protest against China

A group of people from Northeast India protested against China in southwest Delhi on Friday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent border clash in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, police said. Around 20 members of Voice of Northe...

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

Leading maritime bodies on Friday said they have joined hands to transport about 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 in chartered flights as a non-profit mission to enable crew change across the globe. The step they said has been initiated ...

Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Chhetri to campaign for JSW Cement

JSW Cement, part of USD 14 billion JSW Group, has roped in former Indian cricket captain and current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly and captain of Indias National Football Team Bengaluru FC captain, Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020