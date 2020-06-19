Vistaprint implements EmpMonitor Business Solution and witnessed 80% hike in workplace productivity

India, June 2020: Vistaprint, an Ireland-based digital printing firm, has said that the company has recorded considerable benefits, especially for human resources, after implementing EmpMonitor Staff Tracking Software to enhance workplace productivity. EmpMonitor helped Vistaprint tremendously in boosting employee productivity, evaluating employee performance, and reducing work stress. Within three months of implementing EmpMonitor SaaS (Software as a Service), Vistaprint’s productivity has increased by a whopping 80%. “We implemented EmpMonitor to monitor our employee’s day-to-day tasks. The task management facility and the data collected by the software which maps specific details are one of the best features which help to enhance the overall productivity. The customer support tech and the whole team of EmpMonitor were great in helping us set up the software in a short while,” said Robert Keane, Founder & CEO of Vistaprint. The all-in-one employee management software also helps in managing attendance, providing flexible user-based settings, department-level management, and provides the facility to manage all the computers in an organization remotely from a centralized location. Also, for any query, EmpMonitor tech support team remains available 24X7 for businesses. Sumit Ghosh, Founder, EmpMonitor, says, “With this tie-up, we have been able to facilitate Vistaprint with detailed insights into their employee’s working hours and the amount of time they are spending on each task. We are delighted that our esteemed client Vistaprint has witnessed a major efficiency jump after workers realized that they were being tracked. In these times of Covid-19 when most employees are working from home, tracking their productivity has become crucial like never before. Our business solutions help firms overcome this issue.” EmpMonitor, which has its headquarters in Singapore and runs India operations from Bengaluru, offers a powerful cloud-based employee monitoring software to track their activities and performance while increasing their productivity and maintaining a safe and more productive work environment. EmpMonitor is not just convenient but also safe to use as data security is one of the strongest features of the software. About EmpMonitor: Specializing in security and monitoring solutions, EmpMonitor is one of the leading employee monitoring software, which helps to make monitoring a hassle-free process for small to large businesses. We're dedicated to helping to create a reliable as well as feature-rich solutions for your business to monitor the employee’s activities. About Vistaprint: Vistaprint, a Cimpress company, empowers millions of business owners worldwide to market themselves professionally. Our wide range of quality products at affordable prices, along with design tools suited to every skill level and need, means everyone can create the customized materials they need to get their message across. It all started with the vision of our founder, Robert Keane. He wanted to give small business owners access to the same high-quality, custom-printed products that bigger companies (with bigger print budgets) enjoyed. Robert and his team developed patented technology that delivers professional-quality printing in small quantities, affordably. Then they took a process that was traditionally only available offline and made it possible for both business owners and individuals to conveniently create and order their custom materials online. PWRPWR