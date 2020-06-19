Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar resumes operations at Bidadi plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has resumed operations at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka after taking measures to sanitise the facility where two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Last month, Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki also had reported coronavirus cases at their respective plants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:54 IST
Toyota Kirloskar resumes operations at Bidadi plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has resumed operations at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka after taking measures to sanitise the facility where two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The company had suspended operations at the unit on June 17 after two employees, who had attended work on June 7 and 16, respectively, tested positive for the infectious disease.

"Post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols, the company has received permission (to resume operations) from concerned authorities, including local bodies and the state government," TKM said in a statement. In accordance with their directives, the company has commenced production from June 19, it added.

The company said it continues to be in touch with the affected team members and has extended all necessary support for their medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. It is also in touch with the families of the infected employees to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications, TKM said.

The company will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities, it added. The automaker had resumed production at the Bidadi plant only on May 26 after weeks of the coronavirus-led lockdown.

TKM is the latest auto company to be impacted by COVID-19 cases. Last month, Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki also had reported coronavirus cases at their respective plants. Hyundai had reported three cases at its Chennai plant while Maruti had confirmed one case at its Manesar facility.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...

India reports record rise in coronavirus cases as major city locks down

India reported a record daily jump in the number of novel coronavirus cases on Friday as the southern city of Chennai locked down following fresh outbreaks there.Given Indias high population density, experts have long worried that a sustain...

Japan launches virus contact app, reopens clubs

Japan has launched a smartphone app that notifies users who have come into close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus. The COVID-19 Contact Confirming Application, or COCOA, was created by the Health Ministry using technology ...

South African choir adapts to COVID-19 by making new music

The dusty streets of rural South Africa are a far cry from the bright lights of Americas Got Talent, but thats where the members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir find themselves coping with the coronavirus pandemic. With an electrifying mix of voc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020