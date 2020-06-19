Left Menu
Development News Edition

Socomec's New UPS - MODULYS XL - Recognised by Frost & Sullivan's 'New Product Innovation' Award

Genuine modularity in the high-power range - fine-tuned to precise project requirementsThe Frost & Sullivan report observed that; “The company has a track record of developing products and solutions that perfectly align with end users’ current needs as well as anticipated future requirements.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:49 IST
Socomec's New UPS - MODULYS XL - Recognised by Frost & Sullivan's 'New Product Innovation' Award

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)With a track record in UPS innovation spanning 5 decades, Socomec’s latest release - a truly high power modular UPS, the MODULYS XL - has been recognised with Frost & Sullivan’s New Product Innovation award for 2020. Every year, following extensive research and analysis, the independent body selects industry-leading businesses and products that demonstrate excellence in innovation and that leverage developmental technologies, offer real value, clear benefits and support customers’ return on investment. Identified by Frost & Sullivan as having the potential to emerge as the most sought after modular UPS product, this latest accolade is testament to Socomec’s on-going commitment to research and development in order to create designs that are directly inspired and influenced by evolving customer needs. Frost & Sullivan observed that whilst achieving excellence in new product innovation is never an easy task, and it is made even more difficult considering today’s competitive intensity, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty-not to mention the difficulty of innovating in an environment of escalating challenges to intellectual property. Genuine modularity in the high-power range - fine-tuned to precise project requirementsThe Frost & Sullivan report observed that; “The company has a track record of developing products and solutions that perfectly align with end users’ current needs as well as anticipated future requirements. The core philosophy behind the development of this cutting-edge product was to offer end users genuinely true modularity in the high-power range. The product offers the best of both worlds; it provides the highest degree of flexibility that comes with a tailored custom solution and on the other hand, it also offers the benefits of standardised assets - allowing end users to fine tune the system to match the exact project requirements.” The MODULYS XL is based on 200KW power modules, where a single unit can be scaled up to 1.2MW while allowing up to 4 units to be configured in parallel. Olivier Tremouille, Critical Power Business Application Director, Socomec comments, “With the modular UPS market still in growth, there has been an irony in this field as many solutions have not, to date, always delivered in terms of modularity, leading to nervousness around the concept. We wanted to shatter those perceptions and create a completely new breed of high power modularity. We have put the customer and the user at the heart of this development programme – and we have dedicated our R&D efforts to create products that address unmet gaps.” Frost & Sullivan comments, “While designing the MODULYS XL, Socomec has taken utmost care to achieve the optimum level of granularity by striking a perfect balance between mean time between failure and intrinsic redundancy. By doing so, it is able to effectively eliminate power module losses caused by missing modules or hiked up service costs caused by adding more modules than necessary. The MODULYS XL achieves all this while still offering simple and easy serviceability (similar to that of smaller modules). In simple terms, it offers hot-scalability along with rapid, safe and concurrent maintenance whilst maintaining reliability at highest magnitudes due to right sizing power modules.” The MODULYS XL offers end users much needed configuration flexibility and simplifies the overall process from project definition to the UPS being fully operational – delivering value in terms of product, solution and process. About SocomecFounded in 1922, Socomec is an independent, industrial group with a workforce of 3600 experts spread over 28 subsidiaries in the world. Our core business – the availability, control and safety of low voltage electrical networks serving our customers’ power performance. Image: Socomec's new UPS - MODULYS XL PWRPWR

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020