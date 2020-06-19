Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $126m loan to help Philippines secure Metro Manila’s water supply

The additional financing for the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project will help strengthen the water system’s downstream transmission capacity.

ADB | Metro Manila | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:25 IST
ADB approves $126m loan to help Philippines secure Metro Manila’s water supply
“Climate change is making annual rainfall unpredictable, putting tremendous pressure on water resource use,” said the Director of the Urban Development and Water Division of ADB's Southeast Asia Department Vijay Padmanabhan.  Image Credit: Flickr

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $126 million loan to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to support the construction of a 15-kilometre (km) water transmission pipeline aimed at helping secure water supply for Metro Manila's nearly 13 million residents.

The additional financing for the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project will help strengthen the water system's downstream transmission capacity. It is part of the MWSS's effort to rehabilitate the Umiray–Angat–Ipo dam system, which supplies about 90% of Metro Manila's water. MWSS, a government-owned and controlled corporation, owns and operates Metro Manila's bulk water system, from which two private concessionaries source, treat, and distribute water to customers.

"Climate change is making annual rainfall unpredictable, putting tremendous pressure on water resource use," said the Director of the Urban Development and Water Division of ADB's Southeast Asia Department Vijay Padmanabhan. "The Philippine government is increasing investments in clean infrastructure for environmentally sustainable water resource management across the country. Through this project, ADB is helping the Philippines secure Metro Manila's water supply."

The new aqueduct, with a 3.6-meter diameter, will have a welded steel concrete-coated pipe. With cutting-edge technology to help it withstand magnitude 7.2 earthquakes, the project will reduce the risk of a system breakdown and increase the resiliency of Metro Manila's water supply. The aqueduct will increase the system's water transfer capacity to 66 cubic meters per second (m3/sec) by 2025, up from 50 m3/sec in 2019. It will allow MWSS to retire its two oldest aqueducts and repair others through 2032.

In addition, the project will further enhance MWSS's capacity to operate and maintain the system's water tunnels and aqueducts and raise public awareness of water conservation.

The project is part of the government's "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure development program. Once construction starts this year, it is expected to provide a stimulus to domestic material suppliers and boost demand for construction jobs.

The loan supplements ongoing ADB financing to MWSS, approved in 2016 to fund the construction of a 6.3-km modern, earthquake-resilient upstream water tunnel. The tunnel is expected to be completed in June, three months ahead of schedule. Since 1974, ADB has supported more than a dozen Metro Manila water projects, which, in addition to the current loan, includes four other loans supporting the Angat supply system.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola System and Foundation commit total of US$17m to COVID-19 response in Africa

Across Africa and in partnership with NGOs, Coca-Cola Coca-ColaCompany.com in Africa, and its bottling partners the Coca-Cola System and The Coca-Cola Foundation TCCF, have been deploying a range of resources, including capabilities, funds ...

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020