Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's launches generic prostate cancer treatment drug in US

The company has launched Abiraterone Acetate tablets USP in the strength of 250 mg, after the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE. The product is a generic version of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga tablets, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:07 IST
Dr Reddy's launches generic prostate cancer treatment drug in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Abiraterone Acetate tablets, used for treatment of prostate cancer, in the US market. The company has launched Abiraterone Acetate tablets USP in the strength of 250 mg, after the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga tablets, it added. According to data from IQVIA Health, Zytiga brand and generic market had US sales of around USD 454 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday closed at Rs 4,010 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.13 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after rival arrested

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilise the country ahead of a presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. Lukashenko has ruled...

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of "The Shadow of the Wind", dies aged 55

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, whose book The Shadow of the Wind sold more than 15 million copies, has died of cancer aged 55 in Los Angeles, his publishing house said on Friday. Zafon began his career in juvenile literature before pub...

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises JM Financial on Raising INR 770 Crore through QIP

Mumbai Delhi, India NewsVoirIndias largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Limited JM Financial on its INR 770 crore QIP. JM Financial is an established financial services group providing a range of financial servi...

RIL shares jump over 6 pc; market valuation crosses Rs 11 lakh cr mark

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday jumped over 6 per cent after Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free. Following stellar gains in its share price,&#160; the companys market valuation rose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020