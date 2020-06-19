Left Menu
Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in May

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the consumer price index numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Karnataka (19 points and 18 points, respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, meat goat, poultry, vegetables and fruits, bidi, and barber charges etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers in May fell slightly to 8.4 percent and 8.12 percent, respectively in May as compared with April this year, a labor ministry statement said on Friday. "Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (agriculture laborers) and CPI-RL (rural laborers) decreased to 8.40 percent and 8.12 percent in May 2020 from 8.80 percent and 8.52 percent, respectively in April 2020," the statement said. Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 10.40 percent and 10.21 percent, respectively in May 2020. The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of May 2020 increased by 5 points and 6 points to stand at 1019 and 1025 points, respectively.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural laborers and rural laborers came from food, with (+) 4.44 points and (+) 4.70 points, respectively, mainly due to rise in prices of rice, arhar, masur, groundnut oil, meat goat, poultry, vegetables, and fruits etc. The rise/fall in index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural laborers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 19 points in 14 states and a decrease of 1 to 7 points in 5 states while it remained stationary for Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu with 1,208 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 788 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural laborers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 18 points in 15 states and a decrease of 1 to 7 points in 5 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,194 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 838 points stood at the bottom. Amongst states, the maximum increase in the consumer price index numbers for agricultural laborers and rural laborers was experienced by Karnataka (19 points and 18 points, respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, meat goat, poultry, vegetables and fruits, bidi, and barber charges etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the consumer price index numbers for agricultural laborers and rural laborers was experienced by Bihar state (- 7 points each ) mainly due to fall in the prices of maize, onion, fruits & vegetables etc. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has said that it is commendable that Labour Bureau is bringing out retail inflation and other sets of data during these challenging times. He said the inflation numbers are expected to improve with more economic activities in the coming days. Labour Bureau, a wing of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been compiling consumer price index (CPI) numbers for agricultural laborers and rural laborers every month on the basis of the price data collected from 600 sample villages spread over 20 states by visiting personally to the designated outlets.

In view of the containment measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, the personal visit of the field staff was suspended from March 19, 2020, and prices were collected through electronic means of communication. In the month of May 2020, the price data was received from 433 villages which were collected to the extent possible, through personal visits and telephone calls.

