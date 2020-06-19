Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark for first time this summer

Left Menu
The peak demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark the previous night for the first time this season and reached 6,193 MW at 10:43 PM, discom officials said. It was 6,214 MW at 3.27 PM on Friday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:56 IST
Delhi's peak power demand soared to 6,214 MW on Friday, the highest this summer, with the city reeling under a sultry weather. The peak demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark the previous night for the first time this season and reached 6,193 MW at 10:43 PM, discom officials said.

It was 6,214 MW at 3.27 PM on Friday, they said. "In just 24 hours, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 3 per cent," said a spokesperson of BSES discom.

The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand, he said. Last year, the peak power demand clocked 7,409 MW in July.

This year, it is expected to cross the 7,500 MW-mark. Delhi's peak demand has increased by around 50 per cent since the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18. Also, since June 1, the peak power demand has increased by over 62 per cent, the spokesperson said.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network, he said. The BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the summer months. Arrangements have been firmed up to source adequate electricity to meet the demand of over 44 lakh consumers, he said.

These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements of up to 800 MW with other states. In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange, he added..

