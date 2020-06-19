Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders make little progress towards agreeing COVID stimulus

Another diplomatic source said an in-person summit of EU leaders in mid-July was tentatively scheduled to try close the gaps. The fiscally conservative northern countries are at odds with the high-debt "Club Med" group of southerners over the size and terms of the recovery fund, which the Commission has suggested be split into two-thirds grants and one-third loans.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:12 IST
EU leaders make little progress towards agreeing COVID stimulus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Central Bank's chief warned on Friday that the European Union's economy was in a "dramatic fall" due to the coronavirus crisis but EU leaders made little progress towards agreeing on a massive stimulus plan.

Christine Lagarde told a video-conference summit that the full effects of Europe's worst recession since World War Two had yet to appear in the labor market and unemployment in the 19-country eurozone could jump to 10% from 7.3% now. Her stark message came as the bloc's 27 national leaders settled in at their computer screens to discuss kickstarting economic growth. While they avoided a bruising bust-up, three hours of talks left them no closer to a final deal.

"Timing is very important. We must reach a deal by the end of July," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the gathering, according to sources. "In this historic debate, it's Europe who should prevail." Under discussion is the EU's 2021-27 budget of about 1.1 trillion euros, and a proposal by the European Commission to borrow 750 billion euros from the market to replenish a new recovery fund to help revive economies hardest hit by a coronavirus, notably Italy and Spain.

With more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, the EU is keen to demonstrate solidarity after months of bickering that has dented public confidence and put the bloc's global standing at risk after its buffeting from Brexit. Lagarde said financial markets were relatively calm because of expectations that bloc would act to show "the EU is back", according to sources briefed on the discussion.

FRUGALS VS. CLUB MED But many divisions remain, with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz saying: "The recovery fund must not be an entry into a permanent debt union - there must, therefore, be a clear time limit."

"It is also necessary to discuss what the money is spent on, how it is distributed, and what conditions help should be linked to," he said of a demand firmly rejected by the ailing south. Another diplomatic source said an in-person summit of EU leaders in mid-July was tentatively scheduled to try to close the gaps.

The fiscally conservative northern countries are at odds with the high-debt "Club Med" group of southerners over the size and terms of the recovery fund, which the Commission has suggested be split into two-thirds grants and one-third loans. The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Austria the "Frugal Four" say the fund is too large and should be used only as loans since grants would have to be repaid by all EU taxpayers.

They want the funds to be clearly linked to pandemic recovery and say recipients must commit to economic reform. Eastern EU countries say too much money will go to the south and want spending to focus on agriculture and closing development gaps with the richer west.

The latter group, in turn, wants to stick to its rebates on contributions to the bloc's joint coffers, which others want to phase out.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for nearly 1 in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday. As federal data colle...

Black Lives Matter spurs scrutiny of Dutch colonial past

The 17th century has gone down in Dutch history as the Golden Age, when unprecedented trading wealth helped fund the likes of artists Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer. But the grim flip side of the prosperity fortunes generated by s...

'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire and The Lord of the Rings has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex ...

Former Bangladesh cricketer Ramchand Goala passes away

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala passed away in Mymensingh on Friday morning at the age of 79.The played against the touring Sri Lankans and Bengal side in the 1980s. He even famously dismissed Arjuna Ranatunga, who went on to capt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020