US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new record as investors bet on a quick bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.08 points, or 1.00%, to 10,042.13 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.00 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 26,213.10. The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.95 points, or 0.80%, at 3,140.29.

