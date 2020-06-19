Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank credit grows 6.24 pc, deposits rise 11.28 pc

According to India Ratings and Research, the sudden spike in bank deposits over the past few months is on account of a rise in overall borrowings of both central and state governments and not due to an increase in savings. In April, the outstanding incremental non-food credit growth contracted 1.2 per cent to Rs 91 lakh crore, from Rs 92.12 lakh crore in March, the RBI data had showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:40 IST
Bank credit grows 6.24 pc, deposits rise 11.28 pc

Bank credit and deposits grew 6.24 per cent and 11.28 per cent to Rs 102.54 lakh crore and Rs 139.55 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended June 5, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. In the fortnight ended June 7, 2019, bank loans had stood at Rs 96.51 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 125.40 lakh crore.

On a fortnightly basis, bank advances grew 0.3 per cent or Rs 32,022.49 crore to Rs 102.54 lakh crore in the week to June 5 as against Rs 102.22 lakh crore in the week ended May 22, 2020. Deposits grew 0.9 per cent, or Rs 1.25 lakh crore, on a fortnightly basis, the RBI data showed.

In a recent report, Crisil Ratings had said that bank credit growth is likely to nosedive to a multi-decadal low of 0-1 per cent this fiscal as economic activity is sharply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to India Ratings and Research, the sudden spike in bank deposits over the past few months is on account of a rise in overall borrowings of both central and state governments and not due to an increase in savings.

In April, the outstanding incremental non-food credit growth contracted 1.2 per cent to Rs 91 lakh crore, from Rs 92.12 lakh crore in March, the RBI data had showed. On a year-on-year basis, non-food credit growth decelerated to 7.3 per cent in April 2020 from 11.9 per cent in the corresponding month last year, the data showed.

Loan growth to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 3.9 per cent in April 2020, from 7.9 per cent in April 2019. Growth in advances to the services sector decelerated to 11.2 per cent from 16.8 per cent in April 2019.

Personal loan growth decelerated to 12.1 per cent in April 2020 from 15.7 per cent in April 2019..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar pane...

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

The railways freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a...

CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to cancel its agreements with three Chinese firms signed earlier this week in the wake of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. We hope you wil...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend Tulsa, Oklahoma, re-election rally in a warning that his campaign said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators.Any protesters, anar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020