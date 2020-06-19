Haldia Dock registers over 3pc cargo growth in FY20

The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of the Kolkata Port Trust created a record by handling 46.67 million tonne of cargo in 2019-20, registering a 3.25 per cent growth over last year, an official said on Friday. The national average of growth was 0.82 per cent among all major ports, he said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the HDC has not only retained its cargo successfully but also mobilised new ones of 7.27 million tonnes of steel since April 2020, according to a statement issued by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, formerly known as the Kolkata Port Trust. On January 26 this year, the HDC had handled 2,03, 246 tonne of cargo, the highest ever in a day, it added.