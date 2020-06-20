Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug after DCGI nod

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:57 IST
Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug after DCGI nod

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)

FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement. "This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said. The company hopes that the availability of an effective treatment such as FabiFlu will considerably help assuage this pressure, and offer patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option, he added. FabiFlu has demonstrated an encouraging response in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients during clinical trials, Saldanha said. Moreover, it is orally administered, and so it serves as a more convenient treatment option over other intravenously administered medications, he noted. "Glenmark will work closely with the government and medical community to make FabiFlu quickly accessible to patients across the country," Saldanha said. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication for Rs 103/tablet, with recommended dose being 1,800 mg twice on day one, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to day 14. Favipiravir can be used for coronavirus patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and heart disease with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. It offers rapid reduction in viral load within four days and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement, the drug maker added

Favipiravir has shown clinical improvement of up to 88 per cent in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, it said. The drug firm had successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for FabiFlu through its in-house R&D team.  It had then filed the product for clinical trial with country's drug regulator DCGI and became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive approval for conducting phase 3 clinical trial on mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Favipiravir has been approved in Japan since 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections. Last month, Glenmark also announced that it is conducting another clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of two antivirals Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalised adult COVID-19 patients in India. India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Zanardi in serious but stable condition following handbike accident

Former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained in serious condition in intensive care on Saturday after suffering severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in Italy the day before. The 5...

Babies with COVID-19 may have only mild illness, mostly with fever: Study

Researchers, including an Indian-origin scientist, have shown that infants under 90 days of age who tested positive for COVID-19 tend to be well, with little or no respiratory symptoms. According to the study, published in The Journal of...

Bryce Dallas won't work in 'The Help' if it is made today

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she wouldnt star in Tate Taylors 2011 movie The Help if it is made once again. The film, which also featured Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, was based on Kathryn Stocketts 2009 n...

NDA widens gap with Opposition in Rajya Sabha

The NDA is now comfortably placed in the Rajya Sabha after the biennial election as the BJPs strong numbers in the assemblies and defection from the Opposition resulted in the saffron party having 86 seats in the House and the Congress mere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020