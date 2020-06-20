Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt invites global vessel owners to register ships in India to take advantage of Make in India

The government on Saturday said it has invited global vessel owners to flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy. Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the readiness of Indian shipping for implementation of the government's Cargo Transportation Policy, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:27 IST
Govt invites global vessel owners to register ships in India to take advantage of Make in India

The government on Saturday said it has invited global vessel owners to flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy. The government has recently revised its Make in India Policy for public procurement, under which no global tender enquiry will be issued, except with the approval of the competent authority, for the procurement of all services with estimated value of less than Rs 200 crore. "It is estimated that the Make in India policy will provide an opportunity to at least double the number of Indian flag vessels in the immediate term - from the present approximately 450 to at least 900 and more over a period of 3 years - leaving further scope for additional investment in the Indian flag tonnage," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

With a modern maritime administration, continuous supply of trained seafarers, ship management skills already available, ship owners worldwide are invited to now flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy in respect of transportation of government cargoes. Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the readiness of Indian shipping for implementation of the government's Cargo Transportation Policy, the statement said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. The skipper had gone for a coronavirus Test last week, and now his reports have come back as positive, ESPNCricinfo reported.As per a report in ESPNCric...

Soccer-Stats show how Klopp's 'heavy metal' Liverpool hit the right notes

Liverpool is on the cusp of winning their first-ever Premier League trophy and their stellar run has highlighted how manager Juergen Klopp transformed a club struggling to mount consistent title challenges into one of the best teams in the ...

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020