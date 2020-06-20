Left Menu
Govt invites suggestions to amend MV rules for pacts on vehicle movement in neighbouring countries

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification in this regard. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for facilitating MOUs with neighbouring countries involving movement of passenger or goods vehicles," it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:10 IST
Govt invites suggestions to amend MV rules for pacts on vehicle movement in neighbouring countries

To facilitate pacts with neighbouring countries for movement of goods and passenger vehicles, suggestions have been invited from stakeholders to amend the motor vehicle rules, the government said on Saturday. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for facilitating MOUs with neighbouring countries involving movement of passenger or goods vehicles," it said in a statement. The ministry said it has been receiving requests from various government departments and states regarding supporting rules required under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act 1988, for the facilitation of Movement of Vehicles Carrying Goods and Passengers between Indian states and other neighbouring countries from time to time.

The statement said the ministry has notified rules for the facilitation of bus service between Amritsar and Lahore(2006), between New Delhi and Lahore (2000), between Calcutta and Dhaka(2000) and Amritsar and Nankana Sahib (2006). "All such regulations have been finalised to facilitate operations under MOUs which have been signed between India and other neighbouring countries. MORTH had also notified rules on October 17, 2018 regarding Movement of Bangladesh registered LPG trucks in Indian Territory for supply of bulk LPG to LPG Bottling Plant at Bishalgarh, Tripura," the statement said.

Taking into consideration all cases and for the facilitating the operation of MOUs, involving movement of goods or passengers between India and neighbouring countries, it has been decided to establish standard guidelines rules for the facilitation of movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between Indian states and other neighbouring countries, it said..

