Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank board approves plan to raise Rs 50,000 cr via debt securities

The decision was taken at the board of directors meeting held on June 20, 2020, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. "The Board of Directors has approved the issue of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore," HDFC Bank said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:09 IST
HDFC Bank board approves plan to raise Rs 50,000 cr via debt securities
"The Board of Directors has approved the issue of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore," HDFC Bank said. Image Credit: ANI

HDFC Bank on Saturday said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next twelve months by issuing various debt securities. The decision was taken at the board of directors meeting held on June 20, 2020, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors has approved the issue of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore," HDFC Bank said. The largest bank in the private sector said that it will raise the capital through in the period of next twelve months through private placement mode, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) and any other regulatory approvals.

The bank's 26th AGM will be held on July 18, 2020, through video-conferencing /other audio-visual means, it said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trumps campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaigns communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that quar...

Yoga and health complement each other: CM Adiyanath

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the ancient practice and health complement each other. Immunity increases by practising yoga. If the immunity system of a person is stro...

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without quarantine

Spain said on Saturday it would allow in British tourists from Sunday without requiring them to spend two weeks in quarantine, opening up to one of its largest tourism markets after the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.But as much as Spain...

Trump delights supporters, alarms health officials with Tulsa rally

Amid a still-strong pandemic and after weeks of protests about racial inequality, President Donald Trump will hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Oklahoma on Saturday in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. Trump has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020