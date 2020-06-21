Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMTC says 65 pc trucks sitting idle due to spiralling fuel prices, corruption

Truck operators' body AIMTC on Sunday said 65 per cent of the total trucks in the country are sitting idle due to spiralling fuel prices, corruption and no tangible relief to transporters, hit hard by COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:32 IST
AIMTC says 65 pc trucks sitting idle due to spiralling fuel prices, corruption
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook

Truck operators' body AIMTC on Sunday said 65 per cent of the total trucks in the country are sitting idle due to spiralling fuel prices, corruption and no tangible relief to transporters, hit hard by COVID-19. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex body of transporters, representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities.

Unbridled hike in fuel prices and rampant extortion at border check-posts in states have hit truckers hard, and if the government fails to intervene, disruption of transport services cannot be ruled out, AIMTC said. Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre, while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97, respectively. "The operations are increasingly becoming unviable as about 60 per cent of the transport operating cost is of diesel and about 20 per cent constitute Toll. Already, the demand is low and the idling of the vehicles is at about 65 per cent. More and more small operators are going bust and vehicles are coming to a halt," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal told PTI.

The government failed to provide any tangible relief to the road transport sector or provide any facilitating environment to the segment for a come-back, he said, adding extortion of truckers was also rampant in different states. "Inspite of writing to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the situation on the ground has not changed. The corruption in various states like in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi etc at the hands of RTOs and police is getting unbearable," AIMTC alleged.

AIMTC has been issuing similar statements and threats of disruption in services regularly for past few months. "The small operators are unable to pay EMIs and interest. There are reports of harassment by bank officials threatening the vehicle owners for seizing of the vehicles. Under the circumstances, plying of vehicles are being tough increasingly," AIMTC Secretary General Naveen Gupta said. Earlier, the organisation had sought a minimum rescue package from the government saying that the truckers have been hit hard due to COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 27,317; death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664: Official.

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 27,317 death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664 Official. ...

PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off

Speaking on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley along the LAC, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh supported Rahul Gandhis comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that t...

Goa adds 64 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 818

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa rose by 64 to 818 on Sunday, which is the second biggest single day rise in the recent past, state Health department said. Most of the new cases were reported from Mangor Hill hotspot in Vasco which had c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020