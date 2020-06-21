Left Menu
CAIT seeks 'country of origin' info on all products sold through e-commerce portals

Trader's body CAIT has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to make it mandatory for every e-commerce portal to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms, so that buyers can make an informed decision.

Trader's body CAIT has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to make it mandatory for every e-commerce portal to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms, so that buyers can make an informed decision. Most e-commerce portals are selling Chinese goods, about which the consumer remains unaware, said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has launched a campaign for boycott of Chinese goods. "I have asked him (Goyal) to amend the FDI policy Press Note no 2 which specifies do's for FDI backed e-commerce companies and framing of a general rule for Indian e-commerce firms. "We have demanded Country of Origin in all matters related to imports from other countries and for indigenous manufacturers as well. Every product should have Country of origin," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI. The trader's body in a communication to chief ministers of all states urged to lead the campaign to boycott Chinese products. It has also urged political parties to issue support appeals in favour of the campaign. "CAIT has also demanded that the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) cancel the sponsorship of Vivo and sponsorship of any other Chinese Company," the trader's body said, adding it has urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to withdraw sponsorship of Chinese companies, if any.

